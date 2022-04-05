Indians stung hard by Yellowjackets

The Sequoyah Indians tapped two Westville pitchers for four hits and three runs, but the visiting Yellowjackets stung Indian pitching for six hits, 13 walks, 17 runs, and a 17-3 conference victory Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader at Sequoyah High School.
The two teams played a doubleheader to make up for the rainout at Westville on Monday. The first game was a home game for the Indians.
Westville scored in each of the first four innings, four in the first, two in the second, six in the third, and five in the fourth.
The Indians put up one in the first when Echota Hummingbird reached on an error, advanced to second on a balk by the Westville pitcher, stole third, and scored on a ground ball by Austin Holt.
In the bottom of the fifth, Sammie Girty led off with a single, and Holt walked. Both stole third and second, respectively.
Carl Robbins walked, loading the bases. Isaac Hawzipta drove in Girty with a grounder, then courtesy runner Cayden Cloud, running for Holt, scored on a wild pitch.
Nehemiah Begay started on the hill for the Indians, and was tagged with the loss. Begay was charged with the first five Westville runs, on just one hit and four free passes in one third of an inning.
Game two of the twinbill was still in progress at press deadline. The story of that game will be out tomorrow.
