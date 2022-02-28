Indians stung twice, eliminated

ADAIR — The Sequoyah Indians got stung twice in the Regional games in Adair. Saturday, they lost to the Westville Yellowjackets. Monday afternoon, they put up a hard fight against the Vinita Hornets, but eventually ran out of steam, falling 54-30.
Midway through the third quarter, the Indians pulled to within five, 29-24, but their shots quit calling, and Vinita's didn't.
Alex Elizondo led the Indians with 17 points. Sequoyah senior Jayden Harvey, playing his final game as a Sequoyah Indian, was second with five, all in the second period.
"Jayden's a good kid, very versatile, there's just so many things you can do with him," Sequoyah Coach Jeff Walker said.
"There have been challenges this season," he continued, "and our kids tonight looked like a bunch who was mentally and physically worn out.
"They played their hearts out Saturday," Walker said, "then came over here today and did it all over again.
"I'm very proud of these kids," he concluded. "They came together as a team. In my book, they're the best 5-20 team around."
The two losses eliminates the Indians from further playoff action.
