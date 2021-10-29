CHECOTAH — Turnovers once again doomed Sequoyah’s chance to put one in the win column.
Checotah’s explosive offense added big plays in the mix to secure a 54-28 victory Friday Night at their Senior Night festivities.
Two quick scores by the Wildcats in the first two minutes of the game put Sequoyah in a hole that the Indians would make a strong effort to climb out of.
Jalen Handle coming off an injury suffered in the first game of the season at quarterback allowed Eli Hammer and Echota Hummingbird to shine at running the ball. After an interception aided the Wildcats’ third touchdown of the first half to go up 20-0, Sequoyah got a break from Checotah’s high snap on fourth down and recovered the ball at the Wildcat 28 yard line. Sequoyah drove the ball to the two yard line where Hummingbird scored to make the score 20-7 with the kick by Todd Davis good.
Checotah mounted a drive before halftime but Handle knocked the pass away as time ran out.
The second half started with Sequoyah’s first possession ending with another pass interception but Checotah’s own drive stalled. However, the Indians’ second drive ended with Hummingbird 80 yard touchdown run. The kick was no good as Sequoyah inched closer at 20-13.
Checotah answered with a Dontierre Fisher 60 yard run for a touchdown. The two point conversion was no good and the score atayed a 26-13.
Sequoyah got the ball at the 44 yard line after Checotah’s on side kick didn’t go 10 yards. The Indians drove to the 19 yard line when Hummingbird scored. Josiah Foreman scored the two point conversion to make it a 26-21 contest.
Checotah scored on a 45 yard pass play to Trenton Dan on 3rd and three. The two point conversion was good to go up 34-21. Another interception by Trenton Dan for a touchdown allowed Checotah to pull away from Sequoyah, 42-21.
However, Checotah wasn’t done when Elijah Thomas broke loose for a touchdown from a pass by Zack Mullen. 48-21. One more interception for a touchdown by Dan and the lead would balloon to 54-21.
Sequoyah finished out the game with a Hammer 55 yard touchdown run. The kick was good by Davis and the final score was 54-28.
“We have to continue to the work. Continue to get better. It’s not where we want to be but we did good things. We were in the game in the third quarter. We have to continue the journey.” Sequoyah Coach Chad Hendricks said after the game.
Sequoyah returns home on November 5th for Senior Night against Seminole at 7 p.m.
