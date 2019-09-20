Indians survive in 28-20 home win over Pirates

On Friday night it was a hard fought game for the Indians in a game that saw a ton of turnovers and penalties all night. The Indians played The Locust Grove Pirates and were able to come out with a 28-20 victory and close out non-district play at 2-1.
The Indians defense came out strong in the opening quarter when defensive back Justice Ratzloff was able to intercept a pass and take the ball back for six on quarterback Austin Huffman, who was making his first career start for the Pirates. The Indians were up 7-0 after the extra point.
Locust Grove got even when it drove down and scored off a TD pass from Huffman to tie the game up 7 all with a little under 2 minutes to go in the first quarter.
Locust Grove would capitalize on a Sequoyah turnover to take its first lead after Huffman ran in for a score on a scramble to give the Pirates the lead at 14-7 with 10:23 to go in the second Quarter.
The Indians offense finally came to life when they put Eliza Lena in at RB Lena broke off a 72 yard run for a touchdown to tie the game at 14. Going into the second half the game was still tied at 14 but when the Indians came back out Quarterback C.J. Soap was able to find his huge target Trenton Harris for a long touchdown throw to put Sequoyah up 21-14.
"We told our quarterback hey take a shot he is one on one out there," Sequoyah coach Brandon Richardson said when asked about the play.
The next drive Locust was able to go down the field and they let Colton Bell pound in the ball in for a touchdown from 4 yards out but locust then missed the XP leaving the Indians still in control with a 21-20 lead.
With 3:28 to go in the third, Soap was able to find the end zone again but this time with his legs to give the Indians a 28-20 lead that score would be the deciding score as neither team scored again.
Locust threatened to score as they had Sequoyah backed up against their own goal line but the Indians defense stood strong and forced a turnover on downs.
"In a game like this there is a lot of back and forth and all you can really hope for is to come out on top," Richardson said. "Locust Grove played a heck of a game and they had a great scheme and I am just proud of these guys for fighting the way they did."
The Indians will travel down the road to Keys next week when they play the Cougars next Friday.
