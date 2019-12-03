Indians swat Cougars in season opener

Free throws proved to be a crucial factor in Sequoyah's 52-43 win over rival Keys Tuesday evening in season openers for both teams.
Sequoyah outshot Keys 32-14 from the free-throw line and was able to sink 20 of them.
A layup from Logan Yanez put up the first points of the game and kicked off the Cougars' season. Yona Gregory responded back with a 3-point shot to give the Indians a lead. The teams exchanged shots from beyond the arc, but the Cougars finished the quarter with a 9-8 lead.
However, both teams got into foul trouble early into the second quarter which resulted in 17 combined free throws. Indians' C-Jay Soap made a free throw to tie the game up 17-17 with 2.5 seconds before halftime.
"You could say the game started off slowly, but it was really good defensive teams and we were really determined to get the ball to the inside and attack them and get them into some foul trouble and we did," said Sequoyah head coach Jay Herrin. "We got to the free-throw line a bunch, we knew it was going to be a slugfest and we're not close to where we are going to be as a shooting team. You've still got to find a way to get the job done, so our game plan was to wear on them."
The offense dominated the second half after a defensive first half. The Cougars had a 30-26 lead but put the Indians in the bonus with 2:04 left in the third quarter. Indians' Justice Retzloff went on to score four unanswered points followed by a Jaxen Smith steal and score to give the Indians the lead heading into the final quarter.
The Cougars fought back and temporarily took a 36-35 lead, but the Indians answered back with a seven-point run to take command of the game.
"We have to do a better job of playing the defense we want to play and contest without fouling," said Keys head coach Greg Barnes. "It's killer when you lose the game by nine and you give up 21 points from the free-throw line. We got outshot; they shoot 32 and we shoot 14 free throws. That's got to get better. We have to get to the free-throw line more and attack the basket more."
Gregory led the game in scoring with his 12 points. Riley Kimble led the Cougars with 11 points and Scotty Wolff followed closely behind with 10 points.
Sequoyah hosts Adair Friday night with a 7:30 tip-off. Keys will travel to Hulbert on the 10th to play at 8 p.m.
