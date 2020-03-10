Sequoyah swept a doubleheader with 19-2 and 6-4 road wins against Pocola Tuesday to begin play in District 3A-7.
The Indians, now 3-1 overall under first-year head coach Erick Kirkpatrick, collected 15 hits and pushed across 16 runs over the first two innings in the 19-2 nightcap win.
Skylar Birdtail and Ty Cloud each had three hits, and both Joah Fourkiller and Wyatt Maxey followed with two hits to spark the Sequoyah lineup. All three of Birdtail's hits were doubles and he drove in a game-best three runs. Fourkiller and Maxey each delivered a pair of RBIs, and Cloud had two doubles.
Maxey earned the win as the starting pitcher and went the distance. In five innings of work, Maxey allowed two unearned runs on three hits, registered 11 strikeouts and issued four walks.
In the opener, Sequoyah held off a Pocola rally after getting out to a 6-0 lead.
Payton Holloway had a team-high three hits, including a double, and drove in four runs, and Rhett Walker added two hits.
In a starting role on the hill, Walker gave up two unearned runs on four hits in five innings. He finished with nine strikeouts and walked three. In two innings of relief, David Hadley allowed two earned runs on four hits, had four strikeouts and issued one walk.
Sequoyah will visit Vian on Monday, March 16 in a 1 p.m. start. The two teams will play again at Sequoyah High School at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 17.
