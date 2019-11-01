Indians top Panama, claim playoff spot

Sequoyah clinched a spot in the Class 2A playoffs Friday with a 13-0 win over Panama on senior night at Thompson Field.
The Indians, who improve to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in District 2A-5, found themselves in a defensive battle.
"Panama is a tough team and they are coached well," Sequoyah coach Brandon Richardson said. "I knew they would come in and play us very tough. We took a long time to get going, but we finally got it together and got a good win. Our focus is now on Spiro and what they do."
To start the game off for the Indians on defense defensive back Justice Ratzloff intercepted a pass from Panama quarterback Trevor Barnhart.
Sequoyah wasn't able to capitalize on the ensuing drive as it turned the ball over on downs. The Indians defense was able to keep the Indians in the game through the first half as the offense continued to struggle when C.J. Soap threw an Interception with 4:26 to go in the 2nd quarter. Eliza Lena then returned the favor on Panama as he grabbed another INT on the Razorbacks QB to end the half as they threatened to score.
C.J Soap came out in the second half and drove his offense down the field and seemed to break the stalemate when he hurdled into the end zone but the score was called back due to a personal foul. The Indians would then turn the ball over on downs after taking a big sack on 4th down to end the 3rd quarter.
Soap would not be denied when he got his next opportunity as he took a designed Quarterback run 39 yards to the house to get the first points on the board in the game and give the Indians a 7-0 lead with 9:56 to go in the 4th. The Indians defense would go out on the next drive and get a 3rd Interception for the night. Ty Fixin picked off the Panama QB and took it all the way down to the Panama 8 yard line.
C.J. Soap would then run in for his second score of the night and the final score of the game as he gave the Indians a 13-0 lead late in the 4th quarter. The Indians will move to 6-3 on the season and 4-2 in district play.
The Indians can finish third in the 2A-5 standings with a win over Spiro.
