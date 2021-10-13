The Sequoyah Indians Football Team will play at Stigler on Thursday Night at 7pm. Stigler is 5-1 and 1-1 in 3A District 3. The Panthers are coming off of a bye week. Their last game was a 31-0 win against Checotah. Their district loss was to undefeated Seminole, 28-21.
Sequoyah is coming off a 28-50 loss to Locust Grove. Six turnovers eventually did the Indians in, although they were only down by five points, 14-19, at halftime. Highlights of the game were Echota Hummingbird gaining 116 yards rushing on 18 attempts and 47 yards on three receptions. Quarterback Eli Hammer also had a big night, rushing for 173 yards on 17 attempts and was 7 of 13 for 63 yards. They both had 2 touchdowns each.
With the significant rainfall on Wednesday, Sequoyah Coach Chad Hendricks was looking at field conditions being key to playing Stigler.
"The field will be really wet so passing will be non-existent. We're going to line up and run the football. It's going to be who's going to be better in the trenches, who's going to hold onto the football. Defensively, we played pretty well but the offense turned the ball over and gave them a short field and we didn't give them a chance. We need to get in position to make plays. Problems in special teams. These are areas we need to improve." Coach Hendricks stressed in his game preparations.
Sequoyah is 0-3 in district play. After playing Stigler, the Indians will have their bye week before their final district games with Checotah and Seminole.
