Indians will look to bounce back against Miami

After a tough loss in its season opener Sequoyah will look to get even when it travels to play Miami on Friday.
The Indians will be without starting quarterback Skylar Birdtail, who suffered a broken collar bone in the third quarter of their 26-24 loss at home to Muldrow last week. In place of Birdtail will be C.J. Soap, who is a dual threat option that can make plays with his legs.
A huge plus for the Indians will be the season debut of their top offensive player in running back Shade Watie, who was held out last week due to an injury.
"We have got to be more consistent in the running game," said offensive coordinator Brandon Richardson, who is filling in for head coach Shane Richardson. "We get Shade Watie back this week so hopefully that gives us another option on offense so we can really open things up."
"Miami is a physical team and we will have to match their physicality to be successful but its really not about the other team we have to fix ourselves" Richardson added.
The Wardogs, coming off a 30-7 loss to Jay, enter at 1-1. They defeated Claremore Sequoyah, 38-7, in their season opener. Miami has an experienced team with seniors across the board and at key positions like quarterback Gavin Peyton and running back Gabe McCleary. The Indians will have their hands full on defense.
Heading into week two, the Indians will look to have another big game from outside linebacker Elizah Lena, who had two interceptions in the season opener last week.
The Indians will be getting back not only a running back when they get back Shade Watie, but also a defensive back as Watie plays both ways. With both those guys, and senior linebacker Tyler Purkey, look for the Indians' defense to be a lot better than they were last week.
