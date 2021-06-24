One of Tahlequah's biggest question marks going into 2021 will be the receiver position.
The Tigers must replace their most versatile playmaker from last year, along with another starter.
Gone are Kobey Baker, Tanner Christian and Qua'shon Leathers, who combined to account for 60 percent of Tahlequah's receiving yards, 58 percent of the receptions and who had 14 of the 16 receiving touchdowns.
Baker was by far the top go-to guy for quarterback Tyler Joice. The Oklahoma Coaches Association Class 5A All-Star selection had 46 catches for 616 yards and seven TDs. Baker also rushed 24 times for 190 yards and four scores.
Christian was a big target who was a scoring threat in the red zone. Of his 15 receptions, six of them resulted in touchdowns. Leathers, who spent most of his time on defense in the secondary, finished with five grabs for 115 yards and had a TD.
Tahlequah does return senior Parker Lane, who figures to be Joice's top target.
As a junior, Lane was second on the team in yards (241) and matched Christian's 15 catches. Outside of Leathers, he had the highest yards per catch average (16.1) with a long of 31 yards.
"He's a guy that knows every position at receiver, so that gives him a leg up across the board on everyone," Tahlequah head coach Brad Gilbert said. "He's a guy that's been out there and has made plays for us. He's earned the opportunity and deserves the opportunity, and we believe he's going to do just fine at being that guy that we can go to."
Lane, who played in all 11 games in 2020, had a season-high 77 yards on two receptions against Tulsa Memorial, and he produced a season-best five catches that went for 56 yards in the Tigers' playoff loss to Bishop Kelley.
"We're excited about Parker," Gilbert said. "He's shown great leadership, coming to work every day, having a great attitude and working his tail end off. We're excited and I know he's excited. He's going to have his opportunities."
The only other receivers returning who had catches last year are Coda Bunch, Cale Matlock, Jacob Morrison and Dylan Leep.
"We have a lot of inexperience, but I would say that we have as many guys that we've ever had that can go out and play," Gilbert said. "Depth is very good. Getting those guys up to par on the offense and knowing it, knowing how to work within the scheme, that's one thing. If we can get them there, we think they have the ability to go make plays for us. We've got a good group to work with, and I know Coach [Brandon] Christian is excited that he's got a lot of guys at his disposal who can go out there and play."
Bunch played in four games last year as a sophomore and recorded four receptions for 58 yards, and Matlock, who will also be a junior, had the only other catch that resulted in a touchdown among receivers and had two catches for 17 yards. Morrison, a sophomore-to-be, and Leep, who will be a junior, each had one grab for three yards.
"We would love to have six or seven guys that can go out there and you wouldn't see a drop," Gilbert said. "From a numbers group, you've got Parker leading the way, you've got Cale that has some experience and can go over the top and catch post patterns, and Dylan has had a really good offseason."
Other players who will also get opportunities to contribute include Race Stopp, Michael Secratt, Brody Younger and Josh Munoz.
The tight end position will make a return in 2021. Possibilities at the position are senior Eli McWillliams, senior Jameer McDowell and sophomore Jayden Moore.
McWilliams, a standout on defense at linebacker, has committed to Tulsa and also has offers from Kansas State, New Mexico, Southern Methodist and Utah State.
"We're going to go back to implementing a tight end this year," Gilbert said. "Eli, Jameer and Jayden are working there and I think we'll be fine with those three guys. Jayden had a really good spring. He's very physical, he's gaining an understanding of the offense, and he's got a knack for catching the football.
"Eli and Jameer are both big kids that can create matchup problems. We're excited about them and they give us an element that we might not have had in the past."
