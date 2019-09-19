Inola tops Lady Indians

Sequoyah lost its second home match of the season with a 2-3 loss to No. 12 Inola Thursday evening at Sequoyah High School.
The Lady Indians, ranked 10th in Class 3A, has dropped their last two matches since winning their previous three. Inola has won all three matches this season against Sequoyah, including a win in the final round of the Salina Tournament. Sequoyah has a 9-13 record after two losses of the week.
The Lady Indians forced the Lady Longhorns to play five sets after trailing 0-2 to start the match. The fifth set was tightly contested, but the Lady Indians started to wear down towards the end and fell two scores shy of a victory.
"We had a very poor start," said head coach Jay Herrin. "I don't think our effort or our execution where it needed to be. Coming off a five-set match I would think we would come out a little more on fire and be ready to play. We fought back and made a game out of it, but we had a span of five or six points where we made some bad mistakes… If we make those plays, we're going to win the match. We're just to the point to where we can play with people that were beating us (earlier in the season) but we can't quite get over the hump yet."
Sequoyah Lady Indians vs Inola Lady Longhorns 16-25, 19-25, 25-22, 25-13, 13-15
Daryl Hooper made 30 assists throughout the five sets. Payton Vann's five digs and four aces, both of which led the Lady Indians, put her team in position to comeback against the Lady Longhorns. Hannah Ballou played aggressively, attacking the ball 30 times and leading the team with 17 kills.
The Lady Indians look to improve their record entering the last two weeks of regular-season action. Next week's matchups will be difficult for Sequoyah when they face 4A Locust Grove at home, 3A, ninth-ranked Salina in Salina and 4A, No. 12 Wagoner at home.
