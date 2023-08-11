Some coaches like to schedule a lot of practices before having their first scrimmage, but not Northeastern State men’s soccer Head Coach Rob Czlonka.
The RiverHawks reported to the team on Wednesday, Aug. 9, and will be gearing up to play their first game on Saturday, Aug. 12 against Oral Roberts in a friendly. Czlonka decided to throw his guys to the fire just three days after starting practices.
“To be able to squeeze scrimmages is important,” said Czlonka. “Scrimmages are just learning opportunities, it gives us the chance to test the things we as a group are working on. Trying to see how we can operate under the structure I am providing and I am pleased. It is always a challenge to scrimmage this early but I’m excited for this scrimmage.”
Even though the RiverHawks have very little time to train before the friendlies start, most of, if not all, of them, spent the summer training.
Czlonka has been impressed with how quickly his team has picked things up this season.
“These kids are coming from all over, everybody sees the game through similar views and different terminology, and getting everyone on the same pages is what we are doing,” said Czlonka. “We are not trying to reinvent the wheel, we just want to make sure they understand what we want them to do. I think they are picking up very quickly and in some cases are creatively making adjustments to their skill level.”
With a strong mix of returners and transfers, Czlonka thinks the RiverHawks have a chance to make some waves in the Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletics Association/ Great American Conference. So far through just a few practices, the team has started to gel already.
“I think they are picking up very quickly and in some cases are creatively making adjustments to their skill level,” said Czlonka. “I think we have several returning and new players that will stand out. It is still very very early, there could be somebody that is just getting accustomed to Tahlequah or just the United States, that shines through and becomes a superstar for us.”
Czlonka mentioned senior Davi Dornelles as one of the players he expects to be a main contributor. Dornelles has played for three seasons with the RiverHawk and was named the team captain last season.
Dornelles was an MIAA/GAC Honorable Mention selection a year ago after finishing with a goal and two assists over 888 minutes.
“He is looking really sharp with good leadership,” said Czlonka.
During NSU’s first week of practice, the MIAA/GAC released their preseason poll. The RiverHawks finished ranked No. 4 in the conference.
Despite not having the best result, Czlonka does not hold much value in the preseason poll.
“I think a lot of the time the preseason polls are a reflection of what those teams finished last year,” said Czlonka. “Last year we had a much more seasoned team. I don’t put a lot of stock in those, but I do like the fact we can use that as a motivator.”
This year’s team is a little bit younger than last year’s with an overhaul coming in.
“We have a lot of new faces with freshmen and transfers,” said Czlonka. “I like the skill and the tactical knowledge that they bring from past experiences. They are working really hard together and it has been working out so far.”
The RiverHawks are looking to improve on a 9-6-3 record from last season. NSU finished the season in fourth place last season but made it to the MIAA/GAC Championship game before falling to Southern Nazarene 1-0 in overtime.
NSU will hit the field at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12 to face off against the Golden Eagles in Tulsa. NSU’s first regular season game is Friday, Sept. 1 against Drury at home.
