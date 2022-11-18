Last Saturday evening, the Hulbert gymnasium was as busy as it could be, as two squads of girls, and two squads of boys tangled on the basketball court.
The Hulbert Lady Riders played the Hulbert Lady Riders, then the Riders played the Riders. Wait a minute: What?
It was intersquad scrimmage and Meet the Public night, said Hulbert Athletic Director and Head Boys' Basketball Coach Jordan Hill.
There was a lot of community involvement that night, and all the basketball players were introduced to those attending. The head coaches and assistant coaches split the teams up and played each other.
Hill said the event wasn’t trying to find a diamond in the rough or anything like that, but just a chance to get the kids and the community together for some fun. There was even a dunk contest, he said.
He said everyone who attended the event seemed to have a good time, and that was the intent from the beginning.
