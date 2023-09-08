Sequoyah drove down highway 69 Friday, Sept. 8, to take on the Eufaula Ironheads. After a long four quarters, the game ended with a win for Eufaula and a final score of 63-7.
Sequoyah won the toss and deferred to the Ironheads who chose to receive the ball. This trend did not end as Eufaula continued to spend most of the night making trips to the end zone.
“The biggest thing is that you need to be prepared when you play a good team and Eufaula is a good team. We gave them too much too early,” Coach Chad Hendricks said.
The Indians’ Trenton Drywater and Logan Rill came up with much-needed tackles against Eufaula’s first drive. This along with a pair of penalty calls gave the Indians hope. However, the Eufaula running back would sneak through the defense to put the first touchdown on the scoreboard.
The Indians would get the run game on a roll with running backs Josiah Foreman and Aidan Armontrout. A complete pass by quarterback Brody Young to Cash Keys gave the Indians a much-needed first down. A few mistakes later and Eufaula was on the scoreboard 14-0. Young would complete a couple of passes to Tanner Samples and Lawson Morgan however, an interception would stop that drive in its tracks.
As with anything, when you struggle it’s hard to keep your head up. “This is a game we can learn a lot from. We can correct those those things,” Hendricks said.
The second half saw Hudson Hendricks take over the quarterback slot.
Kael Dobbins showed up with some needed tackles for the Indians. Keys would come in at runningback and speed through the defense for a 65-yard run. The Indians would go back to Keys and he would get the job done as he ran the ball in for Sequoyah’s only touchdown of the night.
“We are better than we played tonight. We will go back, watch some film, and get ready for Westville. It’s all things that are fixable,” Hendricks said.
The Indians will hit the field next at home against the Westville Yellowjacket’s on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 7p.m.
