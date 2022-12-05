It’s tournament time, all four local high school teams playing

This is tournament week, and the Hulbert Riders and Lady Riders, Keys Cougars and Lady Cougars, Sequoyah Indians and Lady Indians, and Tahlequah Tigers and Lady Tigers are all playing somewhere.
The two Hulbert teams are in the Porum Tournament, which actually kicked off Monday, Dec. 5 with the Lady Riders playing Porter at 4 p.m., and the Riders playing Porter at 5:30.
The Keys teams are playing in the Haskell Tournament on Dec. 8-10. The Lady Cougars play Chouteau on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 4 p.m., and the Cougars will see action later that night when they play Wright Christian at 8:30 p.m.
Then there are the two tournaments happening right here in Tahlequah – one at Sequoyah High School, and the other at Tahlequah High School. Over the course of the next couple of days, teams will be dribbling in from all over, with several having to stay for three to four nights. Some of the teams are close enough they can drive back and forth every day.
There will be girls’ teams from Ada, Ponca City, and Westmoore, with boys’ teams from Jones and Bixby, plus two boys' teams from Jenks. There will also be boys and girls teams from Muldrow, Howe, Berryhill, Choctaw, Mississippi, Riverside in Anadarko, Cherokee, North Carolina, Muskogee, McAlester, East Central in Tulsa, Moore, Jenks, and of course, Sequoyah and Tahlequah.
The Lady Tigers play at 10 a.m. Thursday against Muskogee, and the Tigers will play Muskogee at 11:30 a.m. The Lady Indians will take on Cherokee at 7 p.m. Thursday and the Indians will face Cherokee at 8:30 p.m.
