Almost everyone knows schools have athletic directors. Most, however, have no idea what athletic directors do.
Tahlequah High School Athletic Director Matt Cloud was an athlete at Guthrie High School, playing football and wrestling, and was a star baseball player at third base and as a pitcher. He graduated from Guthrie in 1994, and went to Connors State as a closer, which is a relief pitcher who normally comes in late in the game to protect a lead, and close out the game.
After two years at Connors, Cloud continued his baseball career at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, Arkansas, where he was also a relief pitcher.
Shortly after he graduated from high school, his parents moved to Tahlequah. So when a torn rotator cuff ended his pitching career, he joined them in town and completed his college education at Northeastern State University.
After graduating from NSU, Cloud took his first college baseball coaching job at Paris Junior College in Paris, Texas. He was there for one year, then came back to NSU, and coached baseball with Kevin Riggs. He finished his masters degree at NSU in 1999.
On Dec. 26, 1998, Cloud married Natalie Neal from Quapaw. They have one daughter, Kylee, a fifth grader at Briggs.
“I coached baseball for 13 years at different small colleges, then there was an opportunity for us to come back to Tahlequah coaching baseball and softball, and Natalie was teaching Spanish,” he said.
Natalie Cloud is now the Tahlequah High School principal.
Cloud coached at Tahlequah from 2009-'14, and in the summer of 2014, he became the athletic director at Tahlequah.
“My dad was an athletic director for 51 years, and I swore up and down I never wanted to do that,” said Cloud. “I saw how much time he was gone, never home, never saw me play, and I swore off that I wasn’t ever going to do that. But I was approached by a former superintendent about it, and I interviewed, and I guess the rest is history."
When asked what an athletic director does, Cloud said the biggest thing is trying to raise money for the teams, kids, and coaches, and being the liaison between the parents and the coach.
“My biggest job is being their biggest cheerleader every day,” he said. “I’m really behind the teams in most of the things I do. I usually don’t get involved in the pictures and all that stuff because it’s really not about me, it’s about the kids, it’s about the coaching, and it’s about Tahlequah High School. I’ve always said, I had my day as an athlete and as a coach, and now It’s time for these guys to get all the credit they deserve."
Cloud's work changes from day to day.
"Some days I’m fixing basketball rims, some days I’m fixing scoreboards at the baseball field, and some days I’m fixing sprinklers at the junior high football field," he said. "Every day is a little bit different. I like the flexibility of being outside.”
Cloud said he feels his biggest accomplishment is putting together a coaching staff, and for them to have success, and he thinks the biggest way to have success at Tahlequah is continuity of coaching staff.
“You’ve gotta keep guys here, and you’ve gotta keep guys happy. You’ve gotta keep kids involved through summer stuff, through different camps and leagues and stuff,” he said. “I guess my biggest thing is giving these kids opportunities that they may not have otherwise, and that’s what I look for, whether it’s financial, whether it’s going to The Tournament of Champions in basketball, or going to Gulf Shores in baseball, we’re giving them opportunities they may not otherwise get.”
Most schools have an athletic secretary, and Tahlequah is no exception. The story has been told of someone who called an athletic director to ask him about something. The AD stopped the caller and asked if they wanted to talk to him, or to someone who knew what was going on, then transferred the caller back to his secretary.
“That’s me most of the time,” said Cloud. “Becky Cole came to us right before COVID. Dana Reese had been in that position for 26 years, and she retired. I was nervous as a cat because I didn’t know how we were going to find someone who could take her place."
Cloud said they got lucky in finding Cole.
"When we did interviews, Becky and I just kinda hit it off in the interview process. The beauty of Becky is that she understands sports, but she doesn’t know everything that goes into it. She just knows the nuts and bolts, she knows we have to get workers, we gotta get officials, concessions, that sort of stuff. She takes care of 85% of the problems at Tahlequah Athletic Department as far as answering the phone, making sure the vendors have our concessions there, things like that,” he said. “I couldn’t do my job without her, I know that. And we have a good time. We’re always laughing, and I wouldn’t want to work with anyone else, I know that. It’s been a true blessing to get someone who’s as passionate about the job as I am. Becky is always on it.
Cloud said Cole knows where he needs to be and where he need to be next.
“For basketball and football, I get the officials for that, but the coaches pretty much get their officials in the other sports. Becky takes care of all the paperwork, processes all the payments, and she answers the phone calls if they don’t get their check on time. She’s behind the scene, and doesn’t get enough credit for all the things she does that makes my job possible,” he said.
Cole has no plans to leave anytime soon.
“I worked in Texas, I worked in Iowa, I worked in Kansas, and my parents moved to Tahlequah right after I graduated from high school," said Cloud. "My resume is full, I’m home, I’m not looking to go anywhere. As long as they’ll have me, I plan on staying right here. I’ve got a bunch of years to go before I retire. My goal is to stay right here and make this the best school in Northeast Oklahoma."
When he has any spare time, Cloud said his most favorite thing to do is crappie fish on Lake Tenkiller. He likes to just hang out with his wife and daughter, and they like to go to the lake a lot in the summertime. Getting together with his parents, and with his sister and her husband who live at Horseshoe Bend, and who also are both in education.
“So we’re fortunate to be able to get together over school breaks like this,” said Cloud.
