Ja Havens has been named the next men’s head basketball coach at Northeastern State.
Havens replaces Mark Downey, who left to become head coach at Arkansas Tech on April 29.
Havens is back in a familiar place.
He played at NSU during the 1996-97 and 1997-98 seasons under head coaches Ken Hayes and Larry Gipson and then was a graduate assistant from 1999-2001 under Gipson. The RiverHawks won consecutive Lone Star Conference North Division championships under Gipson with Havens as a graduate assistant.
Havens’ wife, Angie, also played at NSU.
“This is a special place for me,” Havens said. “It’s been a big part of my life and who I am. I have two degrees from here and I got to serve as a graduate assistant for two years under Coach Gipson after playing for him for a year. I got to play for Ken Hayes so I was here for that transition. It’s a great place, I know what it meant for me, and I’m excited to get to sell that to recruits and I’m excited about the potential for the program. All the changes on campus are exciting. I haven’t been back on campus a lot in the last 20 years, so it’s definitely a different situation than when I left in 2001 after I finished my master’s degree, but I think it’s a special opportunity. My wife and I both played here and graduated from here so I think for our family it’s definitely a chance to come home, a chance to build something and a chance to do something special.”
"I am excited to see Coach Ja Havens return to NSU to lead the men's basketball team," said Northeastern State President Steve Turner. "Three things really impressed me about Ja. His love for his family, passion for teaching young men, and his record of wins over the past 19 years. He and his wife, Angie, are proud NSU alumni and are a great fit in our community."
Havens spent his last seven years as head coach at East Central University where he went 131-74 overall and 96-54 in the Great American Conference.
The Tigers had 15 All-GAC selections during his tenure. In 2019-20, ECU went 17-12 overall and 11-11 in conference play. Havens had three 20-plus win seasons. The Tigers went 25-8 in 2016-17 and 22-8 in 2015-16 and won back-to-back GAC regular season championships and a GAC Conference title in 2016-17.
The RiverHawks are coming off an 18-11 overall record and an 11-8 mark in the MIAA in Downey’s final season. Downey guided NSU to a 40-46 record in his three years.
Northeastern State must replace five key contributors from last season in guards Caleb Smith, Kendrick Thompson and Bradley George, and forwards Josh Ihek and Aaron Givens.
Smith and Thompson were the top two leading scorers last season, averaging 16.1 points apiece.
“We have a plan,” Havens said. “We’re gonna try to do things the way we do things. We’ve got really high standards, we’re going to hold people accountable to a higher standard and believe in the process and work as hard as we can to get the best possible student athletes we can to buy into our program. I believe that wins are a byproduct of how you operate and what you’re doing every day and we’re going to hold true to our high standards and pursue excellence in everything we do on and off the floor.”
Havens is reportedly bringing along Brett Cannon, his graduate assistant at ECU, and Rogers State assistant Lucas Hunter, who was with the Hillcats for one season.
NSU signed Tahlequah High School senior standout Jaxon Jones in February. Jones averaged 19 points in his final season and helped lead the Tigers to their first state tournament berth since 2009.
“It’s been an interesting year with the recruiting dead period and only being able to communicate via technology and no visits,” Havens said. “Right now we’re in the process of evaluating exactly what the needs are and what we’re going to have to go after and have kind of gotten used to this process by now but there’s still a lot of unknowns. We’ve got to go out and get the best possible fits for Northeastern State and I think there’s a lot of good options out there and we’re on some really quality young men and good players. It’s about finding the right fit and getting them to buy into us and what we’re selling here. I’m excited, this is going to be a great place for my family and I, and I can’t wait to get started."
