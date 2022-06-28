Jake Hendrick departs NSU

After piloting Northeastern State's baseball program to its first NCAA postseason berth, Jake Hendrick will depart the RiverHawks for another coaching opportunity.
Hendrick spent nine years in Tahlequah, seven as head coach, where he was 162-155 overall. He guided the RiverHawks to four MIAA postseason tournaments and finished second in the regular-season standings for the previous two seasons.
The 2022 campaign was a breakthrough season for the program where they cracked into the national rankings for the first time as an NCAA program and set program records in stolen bases (130), home runs (123), and doubles (123). This season, Northeastern State's 38 wins were its best in over two decades and matched its best as an NCAA member.
Hendrick was named MIAA Coach of the Year in 2021, and including two seasons as an assistant at NSU, he coached three MLB draft selections. Under his leadership since 2016, the RiverHawks had seven All-American selections, ten All-Region selections, and 47 all-conference performers.
"Northeastern State will always be grateful for the exciting memories Coach Hendrick's teams provided for the baseball program, including the institution's first-ever trip to the NCAA championship tournament and back-to-back MIAA runner-up finishes," Director of Athletics Matt Cochran said. "Jake was a tireless worker; he figured out what needed to be done and got to work. My favorite thing about Coach Hendrick is he does not make excuses; he takes the resources he is provided and creates positive outcomes. He will be sorely missed by all here at NSU."
