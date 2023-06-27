Going into this year’s Skate Jam event coordinator David Camden was expecting this year’s event to be the best yet.
Camden’s anticipation proved to be true. On Sunday, June 25, the Tahlequah Skate Park was packed with around 200 skaters, vendors, judges, and attendees.
“It was amazing, it didn’t rain most years we are biting our nails hoping it doesn’t rain,” said Camden. “Everyone brought their A-game. There was plenty of talent from the surrounding states. I was hoping it wasn’t going to just be guys from Tahlequah. It was exactly as we were hoping it would be this year.”
This year’s event had the most competitors that they have ever had in their history. In four different, groups the top competitors took home prizes. After the beginner, women’s, and intermediate skaters warmed up the group, the advanced competitors tore up the competition.
Skaters from Texas, Missouri, Arkansas, and even California showed up for the chance to win this year’s event.
“I loved it, I thought it was going to be dead, but out of nowhere everyone showed up,” said Howie Summers, one of the advanced competitors. “We are just out here skating having a good time. I did alright in the contest I could have done better, but it happens to all of us.”
With 16 advanced skaters, Camden had a finalist round to determine the winner. Everyone put on a show, but at the end of the day Oklahoma City’s Dakota Camp ended up narrowly beating fellow OKC resident Calylan Kipers in the final round.
“It gives you the motivation to do a harder trick,” said Camden. “They are trying to go out and impress their friends it is really amazing. If we are going to have this skate park we should have an event like this. The contest was really good, everyone had good camaraderie, everybody worked together. Even though it is kind of thrown together it still goes smoothly.”
This year Camden was able to connect with Madrid Skateboards’ Daniel Yeager. Even though he lives in California now, Yeager is from OKC and keeps up with the local skate scene still.
For several years, Yeager had seen the event advertised but was never able to make it to Tahlequah.
At the time I was like I don’t know but it was last minute. We looked for a plane ticket and found a good deal.
“I have been seeing it online, I am friends with all these people and every year I see this event and I want to go so we made it happen,” said Yeager. “Everyone made me feel welcome even though I had never been here.”
Along with the skaters that came from outside of the state, the Oklahoma-wide support was immense. Skaters from Tulsa, OKC, and the rest of Oklahoma made the trip to compete in Skate Jam.
“We have events like this so we can meet up from across the state and outside,” said Yeager. “It might be a smaller community compared to team sports but everyone is tighter here.”
Since Camden began hosting Skate Jam the event has changed immensely. When it was first started, the event was just to add to the skatepark. Now that the skate park is one of the best in the area, Camden has been blown away by the way the event has grown.
“At this point, people want to come ride what we have, they didn’t used to,” said Camden. “It is a lot easier to get people to come to enjoy our facilities. Tahlequah is an outside town. People want to go outside, I see it all the time. I am surprised that it is this big in such a small town but it has all the right ingredients.”
