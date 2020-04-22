Jay Herrin has resigned as Sequoyah High School boys' basketball head coach to take the same role at Kansas High School.
Herrin led the Indians to eight straight state tournament berths and won 209 games over 10 seasons. Sequoyah went 22-7 in Herrin's final season and advanced to the Class 3A State Tournament.
"I felt like I needed to get back into a public school," Herrin said on Wednesday. "I had 11 years before I went to Sequoyah, and for my public school retirement, I need to get in a public school and finish that out. That was a big part of it."
Herrin also won 350 matches as Sequoyah's volleyball head coach in 16 seasons. Herrin was assistant girls basketball coach for two seasons, which included two state titles in 2004-05 and 2005-06. He served as boys assistant for five seasons before taking over as head coach in 2010-11.
"I've been here for 16 years and I feel like I'm leaving on a good positive note and the program's in good shape," Herrin said. "I've spoke to pretty much all the kids and explained to them my decision and I thanked them all for their effort they gave me. We reminisced about the success we've had and all the good times. The toughest part is saying bye to the kids. Some of them were upset about it and I understand, but they'll find a coach that'll be a good fit for them."
Herrin coached five Oklahoma Coaches Association All-Staters in volleyball and one (Tydeus Daughtery) in basketball. He was an OCA All-State coach in volleyball in 2014 and OCA All-State coach in basketball in 2017-18. He led the volleyball program to two state tournaments.
"We're very grateful for his service to Sequoyah High School," Sequoyah Athletic Director Marcus Crittenden said. "He was a part of a history-making run of eight straight state tournaments. We wish him all the best at his next stop. He did a fantastic job for the volleyball program as well."
Herrin will replace Cory Steele at Kansas. Steele stepped down to become superintendent at Kansas. The Comets went 10-16 last season.
Todd Phillips, Herrin's brother-in-law, will be the assistant and was another big reason for Herrin's departure.
"My brother-in-law coaches there and he's going to be my assistant coach, so the chance to coach with him is something I'd like to do, and there's a lot of good young talent coming up," Herrin said.
Herrin will also coach boys cross country and boys golf at Kansas.
Sequoyah now has three head coach vacancies. The other is in football.
"We've got to find the right fit for boys basketball, and I'm not gonna pass on the right person," Crittenden said.
