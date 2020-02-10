Jeff Turtle nominated for National Coach of the Year in softball

Sequoyah High School softball head coach Jeff Turtle has been named as one of eight finalists for the 2020 National High School Athletic Coaches Association National Coach of the Year in softball.
Eight finalists from across the nation will be honored during The National Coach of the Year Awards Banquet, which will take place at the National High School Athletic Coaches Association's National Convention at the Lincoln Station Great Hall in Lincoln, Nebraska, on July 23.
The highlight of the banquet will be the naming of the NHSACA National Coach of the Year in 19 recognized sports categories.
Turtle was nominated for the national honor by the Oklahoma High School Coaches Association. The selection was based on longevity, service to high school athletics, honors, championship years and winning percentage.
Turtle led the Lady Indians to a 2018 Class 3A state championship in fastpitch. This past season, the Lady Indians went 42-3 and advanced to the semifinals of the state tournament.
The nominees and finalists are evaluated by experts in the field of coaching using a sport-specific rubric to assign points in each category. The National High School Athletic Coaches Association is the oldest coaches association in the nation formed by coaches, for coaches, and has been recognizing national coaches of the year since 1978.
