Jenks smothers Sequoyah, 90-19

The Sequoyah Indians ran into a buzzsaw Thursday night at the CNB Tournament in Tahlequah, called the Jenks Trojans. The final score was 90-19 in favor of Jenks.
The Indians held Jenks to three points through the first three minutes of the game. Unfortunately, the Indians didn't score at all during that same time. In fact, they didn't score with just seconds left on the clock in the second quarter when Brody Young nailed a three pointer, sending the teams to the dressing rooms with a score of 39-3.
The Sequoyah boys improved some in the third and fourth quarters, with Kellan Holmes scoring all nine of his points, and all the Indians' third quarter points on a trio of treys, and the fourth period being led by Kylar RattlingGourd with a trey and a pair of free throws, and Matt Glory tossing in a 1-and-1 for two points.
"I thought early on, we played with them, held them close, had some opportunities, but we just couldn't get the ball in the hole," Sequoyah Indians Coach Jeff Walker said. "We just have get a night's rest, then come back and do it again tomorrow."
Walker said the Indians' depth charts wasn't quite as deep as usual, with a couple of players banged up and unable to play right now.
"We can't dwell on that, we have to take what we have a run with it," he said.
The Indians will face their crosstown rivals, the Tahlequah Indians, at 5:30 this evening. They aren't really rivals, since they are in different classifications, but tonight they will be rivals.
"They're another good team," Walker said. "You could just put that on a tape recorder and play it over and over in this tournament. I still expect good things from our kids, and I expect a good game (against Tahlequah."
