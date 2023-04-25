Down the final stretch of Friday, April 21’s John Jones Invitational Tahlequah’s Trae Baker and Westmore’s Kolton Bennett threw themselves over the finish line of the 800-meter race.
This act of hustle showed two competitors that desperately wanted to win the race but only one could come out on top. Baker crossed the line with a time of 155.09 just .01 seconds ahead of Bennett.
His act of hustle not only earned him the win in the race but the best time in the state. Bake’s time is just the third 800 ran in Tiger history under 156.
“I just wanted to win,” said Baker on diving across the finish line. “At the end of the day, that is what you go for. It is a lot of adrenaline.”
After the race, Baker picked himself up and went over to embrace Bennett after their battle.
“It shows what competition is all about,” said Baker. “Knowing your competitors and talking to them after the race. Especially with a guy that good it was humbling.”
The 800-meter race is one of the toughest in all of track. Something in-between a long-distance race and short distance, runners struggle with this particular distance.
According to Baker’s head coach, David Spears, Baker has a desire to win when he is out there.
“You don’t want to be second place or first loser Trae just wants to win,” said Spears. “It is nothing but a sprint. You have to sprint your first lap and do it again. You have to do long distances for aerobat training and then you have to do the speed stuff for the anaerobic stuff. Trae is a front-runner he has always taken off in those races. His mentality is that he will get out front and make you beat him.”
Despite Baker’s success, he knows that what is done during the regular season does not matter come the postseason.
And that postseason is quickly approaching with the conference being held at Tahlequah starting this Thursday, April 27.
“We are now in the postseason I can’t get comfortable with what I am running,” said Baker. “It was fun to do but I still have a lot to accomplish. Just to not get caught up in my times. Just keep working hard and perceiving. Knowing what god has helped me to do and his ability to help me get stronger.”
The Metro Lakes Conference meet starts at 9 a.m. at the track at Tahlequah High School on Thursday.
