Northeastern State has named its next athletic director.
John Sisemore will replace Matt Cochran beginning July 1 after serving as Crowder College Athletic Director for the previous seven years.
Cochran will complete his role on June 30. Cochran announced his retirement on March 25 and was at the helm for two years after four different stints as interim athletic director.
Sisemore was also head coach of the Crowder College softball program for eight seasons. He guided the Roughriders to a 403-97 record during his tenure and a number of Region 16 championships.
“I am impressed with the breadth of Mr. Sisemore’s experience,” NSU President Dr. Steve Turner said in a press release. “He has seen success at NCAA DI and NJCAA levels as a coach and administrator.”
Sisemore was an assistant softball coach at the University of Arkansas from 2009-2012 prior to his time spent at Crowder College.
“The search committee is looking forward to working with Mr. Sisemore,” said chair of the search committee Dr. Dee Gerlach. “We are eager to improve the student-athlete experience and strengthen the athletic program.”
“I would like to thank Dr. Turner and the search committee for giving me a wonderful opportunity to realize a dream,” Sisemore said.
Sisemore is the third director of athletics at Northeastern State in the last four years. Before Cochran took the reins, Tony Duckworth was in the position for nine years. Duckworth is currently the Albany State College Athletic Director.
