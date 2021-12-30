Tahlequah’s Tyler Joice and Malik McMurtrey were chosen as the top players at their positions and as members of the 5A All-District team, which was announced Dec. 13.
Joice, named the Quarterback of the Year, completed 59.6 percent of his passes for 1,466 yards with 19 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 509 yards on 133 carries with six TDs. Joice completed a program-record 61 percent of his passes over his career, two of those as a starter.
McMurtrey, who is expected to sign with Northeastern State in February, was voted as Running Back of the Year. McMurtrey rushed for 832 yards, averaging 6.9 yards per carry, with a team-high nine rushing touchdowns. He also finished with eight receptions for 128 yards with a score.
“I think what comes to mind first…just how deserving they are not just about what they did on the field, but everything they did, preparing themselves for this year and just their junior campaigns when they both came onto the scene,” Tahlequah head coach Brad Gilbert said. “They were kind of a big splash and had really good years as juniors, and then got even better as seniors. They’re exactly the kind of guys that we’ve seen throughout the years with this program.”
Linebacker Eli McWilliams and defensive back Parker Lane, both who were sorely missed for a majority of the season, were named the Injured Players of the Year.
McWilliams, who signed with the University of Tulsa on Dec. 15, logged nine tackles in just over one game before missing the rest of the season. Lane finished with 23 tackles and had one interception and a fumble recovery in five games.
“Those two guys were going to be big parts of our 2021 football team. There’s no question about that,” Gilbert said. “When we lost them, we obviously lost important pieces.”
Fullback Jonathan Davis, defensive end Hunter Clay and defensive tackle Aidan Glynn were named All-District selections, and offensive linemen Kyron Tobey and Luis Hernandez were selected as honorable mentions.
Davis had five receptions for 56 yards with a TD, Clay had 46 tackles, including seven tackles for losses, and three quarterback sacks, and Glynn registered 30 tackles and 1.5 sacks.
“Two guys that had a really good senior campaign are Aidan Glynn and Hunter Clay,” Gilbert said. “They were very deserving to make the All-District team. Hunter was extremely disruptive throughout the entire year, getting to the quarterback and just making plays all the time. Aidan’s the same way. He’s a guy that didn’t get a lot of recognition because he received double teams all the time, but he made a lot of plays.”
The Tigers finished the 2021 season with a 7-4 record and advanced to the Class 5A Playoffs for a school-record eighth consecutive season under Gilbert.
