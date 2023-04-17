EUFAULA - Kelly Jordan had never competed in a Major League Fishing Tournament before this last weekend’s Tackle Warehouse Invitational, but that did not stop him from winning the event and the $80,000 purse.
Jordan, a founding member of the Bass Pro Tour, strolled into Lake Eufaula and won the event with a total bag of 57-3 pounds and a final day bag of 22-9 pounds.
The win did not come with some adversity for Jordan though. Jordan only partially had his limit filled when his trolling motor’s batteries died on him.
Despite no working trolling motor, Jordan brought in two fish to finish his bag.
Despite the adversity, Jordan knew Lake Eufaula from previous tournaments and had his spots picked out.
Jordan’s practice was cut in half by his son’s emergency appendicitis surgery, but despite this Jordan was not worried.
“I had high hopes,” said Jordon in an MLF press release. “But, I was going to leave my house at 4:30 in the morning and drive up here, and instead I took my son to the emergency room at 4:30. He was sick, but we thought he might have appendicitis. Ended up, I got on the road at 9:30, got here, stopped at Braum’s for a cheeseburger, and got a half-day of practice. I actually found the spot I caught (my last two kickers) at on that day.”
Looking online at Lake Eufaula was also key for the Texas angler.
“I found a lot of stuff (on the web),” Jordan said. “I could run all over this lake and catch fish, I like to fish how this lake is fishing right now. (My spot was a secondary point that has a rock on it. You wouldn’t know there’s a rock point, I looked for it a lot on Google Earth.”
Going into the final day, Jordan was not in first place but still had a fighting chance as he looked up from the fourth place. Going into the final day, Jordan focused on moving baits using a mid-range crankbait and a vibrating jig to catch most of his limit.
“I had an opportunity to get in this tournament, I figured it would be fabulous fishing, and dad gum it was,” said Jordan. “Today was so good, it just rolled my way all day, to win this event. I don’t even know what to say it was just a blessed day.”
Jordan’s final weight of 57-3 pounds gave him a three-pound margin over victory over Drew Gill (54-4).
