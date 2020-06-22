Joseph McClure will take over the Hulbert girls basketball program after being officially named head coach on June 8.
McClure, who graduated from Hulbert High School in 2003, becomes the third head coach over the last two years and replaces Allonte Hall.
Hulbert Athletic Director Chad Botts was searching for a candidate that could build a foundation. The Lady Riders won just two games last season.
“It’s been a challenge,” Botts said on Monday. “We need a coach who is going to get in there and really develop the players. We had Allonte in here last year, but we just felt like we needed to go in a different direction. Joseph graduated from here and he’s been wanting to work here. We presented him with the opportunity, asking if he would be interested in coaching the girls, and he said absolutely.”
Eric Romine was head coach prior to Hall, but left to take an assistant principal position at Owasso Public Schools last fall.
“We need some longevity, and we need someone that wants to be here,” Botts said. “Unfortunately for our school administration, and even with coaching, sometimes it can be a stepping stone for some people. We’re looking for those that really want to be here, that want to build a solid program and make it consistent.”
McClure had his first coaching opportunity this past season as an assistant at Salina High School. He was a standout for the Riders under head coach Rhett Bynum and helped them to 33 wins and a pair of Super Seven Conference championships during his junior and senior seasons. McClure was also a Indian All-State selection.
McClure said he always wanted to come back to Hulbert and be a head coach.
“It was always a dream to come back here and coach and build a consistent, competitive program,” he said. “Coming back home, I have family and friends here. I’m super excited.”
