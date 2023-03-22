A couple of days ago, March 20, in fact, the Hulbert Junior High Riders and Sallisaw Central's junior high team faced each other in Hulbert in a 3-3-3 matchup.
For the confused, "3-3-3" simply means the teams play three innings, with each inning being either three runs or three outs.
Sallisaw Central did score three runs in each of its three innings. The Riders weren't as fortunate. They didn't score in the first or second innings. In fact, they didn't even get a hit in the first two innings.
Their lone hit came in the bottom third, when, with two outs, Weston Jenkins drew a base on ball. Shane Hubbard collected the Riders' only hit, a double that scored Jenkins, then scored himself on a stolen base.
The loss dropped them to 0-3, as they prepare for Oklahoma Union on March 30 at 4:30 p.m. at Hulbert.
After that, the junior high team will host Salina April 4 at 4:30 p.m.
