Junior high Riders upended by young Hornets

The Hulbert Junior High Riders took on Colcord’s Junior High Hornets, March 14, and were treated rudely by their guests. The junior Hornets scored two in the first, two in the third, and two in the fourth, leading to a 6-2 win over Hulbert.
The junior Riders scored one in the first inning when, with two outs Shane Hubbard walked and stole second, and Noah Hubbard singled him home.
In the second inning, Ty Wynn was plunked, then stole second, stole third, and scored when the third baseman made an error on the throw.
The Riders had just one hit in the game, the RBI single in the first inning by Noah Hubbard. The Riders only committed two errors in the game.
Both Hubbards had a stolen base, and Wynn stole two.
Tripp Rozell started on the mound for the Riders, throwing one inning, allowing two runs on two hits, walked two, and struck out one.
Shane Hubbard pitched two innings in relief, and was tagged with the loss. He allowed two runs, on two hits, while fanning four. Boone Whitekiller threw the final inning, giving up two runs, two hits, one walk, and struck out two.
The Junior High Riders are 0-2 early in the new season. On March 6, the Riders lost a 9-2 game to Vian.
The Riders fell behind 3-0 in the first period, and Vian boosted it to 4-0 in the second.
Finally, in the fourth frame, the Riders got on the board when Shane Hubbard led off with a free pass to first. He stole second, then advanced to third when the Vian second baseman mishandled the throw. Hubbard later scored on a passed ball.
The junior Riders added their second run in the fifth, started by a single by Whitekiller, who soon advanced to second on a passed ball.
Hunter Rankin came in to pinch hit for Kash Stilwell, and Jadrian Simmons came in as a courtesy runner for Whitekiller. Rankin walked, putting Riders at first and second. Simmons stole third, then Rozell singled him home for the final Rider run.
Shane Hubbard had a double in the game, and Noah Hubbard, Rozell, and Whitekiller each had a single. Rankin, Simmons, and Shane Hubbard each had a stolen base.
Rozell pitched one-third of an inning, giving up three runs on three hits, and walking two. Weston Jenkins finished the first inning, allowing one run on two hits, and striking out one.
Whitekiller worked one-third inning, giving up five runs on three hits, walking three, and striking out one. Chevy Gailey worked one inning and walked four while striking out one.
Up next for the Junior High Riders will be a 1 p.m. game against Chouteau, March 18. Monday, March 20, the Young Riders will host the Sallisaw Central junior high team in a 3:30 p.m. game. Tuesday, March 21, they will travel to Warner for a 4:30 p.m. game.
