The All County Seventh and Eighth Grade Basketball Tournament first round of games were played Jan. 17 at Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
Teams involved in the tournament include a Tahlequah seventh-grade team, a Tahlequah eighth-grade team, Keys, Briggs, Grand View, Cherokee Immersion School, and Woodall. And, of course, there is a girls’ team and a boys’ team from each of these.
The second round of games will be tonight, Jan. 19, at TMAC, starting at 3 p.m. There will be a girls’ game at 3 p.m., followed by boys’ at 4 p.m., girls’ at 5 p.m., boys’ at 6 p.m., girls’ at 7 p.m., and boys at 8 p.m.
The championship round will be Saturday, with games every hour on the hour starting at 10 a.m.
