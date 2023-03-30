The Hulbert junior high Riders hosted the Westville junior high Yellowjackets, Wednesday, March 29, and put a 6-3 stop on their guests. Then, to add insult to injury, did it again in the second game of the doubleheader, this time to the tune of 5-3.
In the first game, the JH Riders scored all three of their runs in the first three innings. Tripp Rozell was responsible for the first Rider run when he led off the bottom of the first inning with a walk, stole second, advanced to third on a fly ball, then stole home.
In the second inning, Ty Wynn and Boone Whitekiller both walked. A passed ball and a stolen base moved them each up a base, and Wynn stole home.
Chevy Gailey singled and stole second, and Garritt Chester walked, loading the bases. Kash Stilwell was hit by a pitch, forcing Whitekiller across. Jadrian Simmons was plunked, scoring Gailey and giving the JH Riders a 4-0 lead.
The Yellowjackets got their stingers out in the third but could sting but three times, closing the gap to 4-3. The Hulbert Riders add a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the third to close out the scoring.
Rozell picked up the first of the two runs in the third.
Fairy tales start with “Once upon a time.” Good Southern stories begin “Y’all ain’t gonna believe this, but…” Well, y’all ain’t gonna believe this, but Rozell scored by striking out. But the catcher dropped it, and Rozell headed to first.
The throw was mishandled by the Westville first baseman, and Rozell kept running, completing the circuit, and scoring on his strikeout.
The second run of the inning was more conventional. Weston Jenkins walked and stole second. He was later thrown out at the plate on a fielder’s choice. But three straight singles brought home the final run to secure the 6-3 win.
Rozell was the winning pitcher, working two and two-thirds innings, allowing three runs on one hit, walking six, and fanning five. Jenkins finished the game, striking out three of the six outs, and allowing just two hits.
In game two, Hulbert scored three in the top of the first, and two in the third, while holding Westville to one run in each of the first three innings.
The Hubbard boys, Shane and Noah, had Hulbert’s only hits, Shane with two singles and two RBIs, and Noah with a single.
The Riders ran wild on the bases swiping 19 total bags over the two games.
Gailey, Chester, and Whitekiller tag-teamed the pitcher’s mound, each working one inning, Chester threw 14 pitches, 11 strikes, and struck out three. Gailey had a 50 percent strike-pitch ratio at 15-30, and Whitekiller threw 18 pitches, of which nine were strikes.
Next up for the Hulbert Junior High Riders, 2-3, will be a home game against Salina, Tuesday, April 4, at 3:30 p.m.
