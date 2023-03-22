JUST NOT ENOUGH: Riders hard-luck kids after nine-inning batttle

This week, the Hulbert Riders battled nine innings, struck out 18 of the opposition's 27 outs, but still lost.
On March 20, against Sallisaw Central, the Riders scored two runs in the bottom of the first, after Sallisaw had scored one in the top.
Sallisaw Central scored one in the top of the third, Hulbert scored one in the bottom of the third. Sallisaw Central finally took the lead for good with a three-run fourth, but Hulbert could only muster one, and Central won the game, 5-4.
Ethan Reese had a pair of doubles in the game, Ethan Ellis had a double and a single, and Gabby Cook singled.
Ethan Thompson waited out two walks, and scored both times. He also had three stolen bases, Cook swiped one and Ellis stole once.
Dusty Tedder absorbed the loss on the hill, working three and two-thirds innings, giving up five runs, eight hits, six walks, and fanning one. Thompson worked two and one-third innings, striking out five of the batters he faced.
The Riders have Chouteau to look forward to at Chouteau on March 23 at 4 p.m.
