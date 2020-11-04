Tahlequah’s bid for a state championship came up just short Wednesday at the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association Class 5A Cross Country State Championship at Edmond Santa Fe High School.
The Tigers, who had a pair of top 10 finishes, closed with 60 points and were eight points off state champion Piedmont. They finished in front of Guymon (111) and Bishop Kelley (144).
“We wanted to be the best in the state, but our guys laid it all out on the line today,” Tahlequah head coach David Spears said. “Heart, love, toughness...these guys laid it all out there.”
Tahlequah was paced by junior Jack McKee and freshman Trae Baker. McKee finished fourth overall with a time of 16:29.66, and Baker ran a 16:41.78 to close sixth in the individual standings.
“Jack’s been really solid all year long, and Trae just ran unconscious today,” Spears said.
The Tigers had two other runners place inside the top 20. Senior Eddie Barnes was 17th with a time of 17:12.02, and junior Eric Burns was right behind Barnes in 18th, running a 17:13.27.
Tahlequah senior Blaine Jones finished 21st at 17:18.47, and junior Sammy Mejia ended 52nd with a time of 18:19.91.
“The other guys just ran their guts out,” Spears said. “Eddie Barnes, Eric Burns and Blaine Jones...those three were pretty responsible for us finishing like we did. It was just a great team effort today.”
The Lady Tigers also had two top 10 finishes and placed fifth in the team standings with 152 points. They followed state champion Bishop Kelley (70), Noble (86), Sapulpa (101) and Coweta (103).
Junior Lily Couch ran a personal best 19:23.79 and finished second in the individual standings, and freshman McKenna Hood was fourth overall after running a 19:36.14.
“For Lily, it’s a resurgence of where she was as a freshman and renewed interest,” Lady Tigers’ head coach Elzy Miller said. “She’s done a wonderful job with her dedication to summer workouts and preparing for this.”
“Obviously, as a freshman, her times have been really good,” Miller said of Hood. “She’s been very consistent placing wise. McKenna’s her own worst enemy in that she hates losing.”
Tahlequah sophomore Emma Maxwell finished 40th with a time of 21:33.64, freshman Abigail Johnson ran a 22:09.37 to place 50th, freshman Victoria Pham was 69th at 23:01.48, sophomore Salendia Melo was 93rd at 24:57.37, and sophomore Kristin Campbell placed 98th with a time of 25:34.74.
“I’ve said several times in the last couple of days, it’s been a wonderful year just because of what they’ve done as a group,” Miller said. “I felt like we did what we were capable of doing. We closed the gap a little bit on those upper teams.”
