Tahlequah was in a good position to break out of a funk Tuesday against Tulsa Booker T. Washington in Tahlequah.
The Tigers, who had lost their previous four outings, were within a run with heavy traffic on the bases and no outs in the last-half of the sevening inning.
But Hornets’ second baseman Mitch Brown robbed Brayden Northington of a line drive hit with the bases loaded on a leaping catch and then doubled up Beckett Robinson at second base to take away Tahlequah’s steam.
Brycen Smith popped out on a full-count pitch to Hornet’s third baseman Charles Bacon to end the contest with pinch runner Parker Lane at third base as Booker T. Washington posted a 3-2 win and picked up its first District 6A-4 win.
Tahlequah fell to 7-13 overall and 1-6 in the district, while Booker T. Washington improved to 6-18 overall and 1-8 in district games.
The Tigers had three consecutive hits to left field from Tyler Joice, Matthew Talburt and Robinson to begin the seventh off Hornets’ pitcher Jesse Slimp. Robinson cut the Hornets’ lead to 3-2 on his base hit that scored Joice.
Prior to the seventh, Tahlequah couldn’t figure out Slimp, who went the distance as the starter. Slimp recorded 10 strikeouts and allowed two earned runs in seven innings.
But the Tigers had their opportunities. They finished with eight hits and reached base five talks via the walk, but left 10 runners stranded on base.
Tahlequah’s first squandered opportunity came during the second inning. The Tigers had the bases loaded with one out before both Eli Gibson and Aidan Mapps went down on strikes. Northington led off with a walk, Dylan Leep reached on an infield single, and Levi Kelly walked with one out to put THS in great position.
The Tigers got even at 1-1 in the third on a Leep sacrifice fly to left field that brought home Joice.
Tahlequah left runners stranded at first and second in the fourth, and did the same in the fifth.
Booker T. Washington’s Cole Cruchon broke the tie in the sixth inning when he struck a first-pitch offering to left field for a two-out, two-run triple that scored Jeffery Carthel and Ethan Robinson.
Kelly went the distance on the mound for Tahlequah and took the loss. Kelly allowed two earned runs on eight hits, finished with five strikeouts and did not issue a walk.
Tahlequah was paced offensively by Robinson, who went 3 for 4 at the plate. Talburt added two hits.
Cruchon and Isaac Fain each had two hits to lead the Hornets.
The Tigers will play Noble Thursday on the first day of the Tiger/Zebra Shootout.
