The first meeting turned into a ten-inning marathon with Sequoyah outlasting Kansas. Today's game had the Lady Comets surviving an error-prone game, defeating the Lady Indians, 9-6.
Sequoyah started out taking a 1 -0 in the first inning with a hard hit by Carey Folsum-Soap to the third baseman and a bunt by Rylee Bush and an overthrow resulted in the first run scored.
Then Sequoyah's defense had their own problems with two strikeouts being mishandled by the catcher resulted in batters being safe at first.
Top of third inning saw Kansas hitting down the third baseline. The first allowing the Kansas baserunner getting aboard and the second smash on the line scoring a run. In the 4th inning, another third baseline hit scores one to tie the game 2-2.
Kansas scored two more runs in the fifth with bases loaded with a blast to right field. But Sequoyah came back with an error by Kansas put a baserunner on for Harley Culie to get a triple to score Folsum-Soap. A single to right field by Ashlyn Guinn adds another RBI.
Then a big sixth inning for Kansas saw errors rack up five runs for the guests. Except that Sequoyah wasn't done. With bases loaded, Culie drove in two more runs with a double, 6-9.
After playing in a 10-inning marathon, were the girls tired?
"Terrible. Worst game for both teams. It must be very frustrating watching the game, watching the mistakes. They both played ten innings, both teams may be tired." Coach Jeff Turtle stated after the game.
The next game will be at Owasso on Thursday, August 26th at 7:00.
