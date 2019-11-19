Sequoyah senior Kayla Harp signed with Arkansas Tech University last week where she will contine to run cross country. Sitting, left to right, are Wesley Harp (father), Kayla Harp and Beth Harp (mother).
Kayla Harp signs with Arkansas Tech University
Marcus Crittenden | Courtesy Photo
Sequoyah senior Kayla Harp signed with Arkansas Tech University last week where she will contine to run cross country. Sitting, left to right, are Wesley Harp (father), Kayla Harp and Beth Harp (mother).
TAHLEQUAH[mdash] Anna Pauline Brock Easley, 97, passed away on Nov. 17, 2019, at her home in Go Ye Village in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 21 at Grace Baptist Church, 1501 N. Grand Ave, Tahlequah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 21 at Grace Baptist Ch…
BROKEN ARROW [mdash] age 61. Carpenter. Died Wednesday, November 13, 2019 in Broken Arrow, OK. Graveside services Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 at 2:00pm. Visitation Tuesday, November 19th, 2019 from 4:00pm until 6:00pm.
HULBERT [mdash] age 74. Carpenter. Died November 14th, 2019 in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral services November 18th, 2019 at 10:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Rose Cemetery. Visitation November 17th, 2019 from 1:00pm until 5:00pm at Reed-Culver.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 64. Floral Designer. Died November 10th. Mass of Christian Burial November 14th at 11:00am at St. Brigid Church. Burial at Tahlequah City Cemetery. Visitation November 13th from 12:00pm until 6:00pm, Rosary at 7:00pm at Reed-Culver.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.