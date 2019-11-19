Kayla Harp signs with Arkansas Tech University

Marcus Crittenden | Courtesy Photo

Sequoyah senior Kayla Harp signed with Arkansas Tech University last week where she will contine to run cross country. Sitting, left to right, are Wesley Harp (father), Kayla Harp and Beth Harp (mother).

Marcus Crittenden | Courtesy Photo

