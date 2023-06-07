When Tahlequah native David Camden was a young skater in Cherokee County, he struggled to find events and support from the community to show his craft.
Now 20 years later Camden is the main planner for Tahlequah’s annual Skate Jam along with Avenue Skateshop’s Wyley Hensen. This year’s edition of the Skate Jam takes place at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 25.
This year is shaping up to have more support than in the past according to Camden. Over 20 sponsors have signed up for the event. There will be prizes including a BMX bike, a skate competition, and more. The skating competition will be broken up into beginners, intermediate, advanced, and women’s divisions. Prizes will be awarded to those who finish first through third place. Professional rider Daniel Yeager will be appearing as well.
“Tahlequah businesses this year have really stepped up so we have a larger budget and we would like to have something that is better funded,” said Camden. “In the years past we always end up with extra products we can use as prizes. This year local businesses have contributed local donations that will allow us to have free drinks, fruit, Gatorade, and all the little extra things that go along with renting the skate park for the event.”
The competition is free for anyone to join. The main attraction will be the jam which will group up to three to five skaters and give them the chance to show off their skills in a group.
“This helps us get through the crowd faster and allows people to not feel so much spotlight and anxiety for it to be just them,” said Camden. “The jam session format is the most successful and most commonly used.”
In previous years Camden and Hensen had to put on the event with money from their own pocket. Now with more support from local businesses, the duo does not have to worry about losing money on the annual event.
“It is really just to keep the vibe of the sport we love and to say thank you and give back to the community,” said Camden. “Having sponsors is nice this year, it is the first time we will not lose money.”
When the event was originally started it was used as a fundraiser to help add to the skate park. At that time Camden and the others involved used the event to help raise money to add one piece of equipment to the park every year.
That all changed when the city of Tahlequah granted over $300,000 for renovations. Since then the event has been used as a way to promote the sport of skating.
“It gives everyone something to look forward to,” said Hensen. “It gives the kids something to practice and train towards. Even when I was skating contests always kept the torch lit for the skateboarding community. It also invites our other community to come out and see what we are all about.”
Year-in-and-year-out talent from surrounding states heads to Tahlequah to compete in Skate Jam. Camden says in the past there have been skaters from Arkansas, Kansas, Texas, Missouri, and all over Oklahoma. The event draws 100-200 skaters every year.
Even if you do not skate, Camden says there is a lot of value in coming out to the event.
“It is free entertainment, it is local. If you don’t want to compete just come and enjoy the atmosphere,” said Camden. “If you are a fan of the X Games this is the perfect opportunity for you to see it in Tahlequah.”
Camden and Hensen have been skating together for over 20 years in the area. When the duo was getting their feet on the ground, skating was not nearly the same sport that it is today. During those days the skate park was not quite the facilities they were today.
During those days Camden and his friends had to set up ramps to supplement was little was available. Usually, these were quickly taken down by the time they returned.
In the 20 years since though, Tahlequah has developed a skate park that not only fits the town but competes with parks in Tulsa and Oklahoma City.
Since then, Camden has been growing the sport in Tahlequah with his local events. As a rider for Blindside Skateshop, Camden was a part of the original group that set up Skate Jam.
“I have just been a part of generation after generation of this and what has become,” said Camden. “Next year if I don’t make phone calls and don’t make the fliers it wouldn’t happen. Not to toot my own horn it really is just my event that I like to do. I feel like if I don’t do it no one else will.”
The event continues to grow and grow every year. Each year more businesses hop into the sponsor pool. Despite this though, Camden still sees one area that could support the event more.
“What I would love to see, is the city to take note of the event and see the investments they made and get behind us in the future,” said Camden. “I don’t feel like they have ever been against us but I don’t feel like they contribute the same way they do for the Red Fern Festival. It would be really nice for them to get behind us and not feel like we are just kind of underground pushing this thing. I know the people are behind us, I completely see that I would just love for them to see the value of this event.”
