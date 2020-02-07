Keys won their fourth straight game with a thrilling 45-39 win on the road to Central Sallisaw last night. Gage Barnes and Levi Troyer out up double-digit performances to give the team an edge.
The Class 3A Cougars are 12-9 after their win and dropped the Tigers to 8-11. The Cougars will look to ride their momentum in district play which starts in two weeks.
Barnes and Riley Kimble each buried a 3-points to start the first quarter. The Cougars went on to outscore the Tigers 10-6.
The Tigers took over in the second quarter. They held the Cougars to only six points and took a 17-16 lead into halftime. Barnes, Logan Yanez and Scotty Wolff each made a field goal in the quarter.
The third quarter is usually a time where the Cougars struggle, but they were able to outscore the Tigers 15-7 during that time and held onto a 31-24 lead going into the final eight minutes of regulation. Barnes made a pair of 3s and Troyer chipped in a 3-pointer as well.
The Tigers answered back in the fourth quarter and tied the game 39-39 during the final seconds of regulation. However, the Cougars went 4-6 from the free throw line and Barnes made a field goal while the team held the Tigers scoreless in the overtime period to secure the Cougars' fourth consecutive victory.
Barnes had the game-high 18 points. Troyer had 10 points, including a free throw during the overtime period. Wolff finished with eight points.
Keys will host Class 3A No. 19 Vian and 3A No. 20 Adair for their final games of the regular season. The Vian game will tip off on Friday and the Adair game will start the following Tuesday. Both games will start after the Lady Cougars' game beforehand.
Lady Cougars 38, Lady Tigers 45
Keys lost on the road to Central Sallisaw Friday night with only two games left in the regular season. Central Sallisaw fell to Keys earlier in the season but later got their revenge by snapping Keys' four-game winning streak while winning their fifth straight game.
The Class 3A No. 19 Lady Cougars fall to 15-6 after the 45-38 loss to the Class 2A Lady Tigers, who improved to 15-4.
The Lady Tigers took command of the game from the first quarter where they outscored the Lady Cougars 17-5. Kylie Eubanks made a field goal and Sierra Winkler went 3-4 from the free throw line to put their team on the scoreboard.
The Lady Cougars scored five of their nine points in the second quarter from the free throw line and showed their struggles scoring against the Lady Tigers defense. No one from the Lady Cougars scored more than two points in the quarter and trailed 30-14 going into halftime.
Eubanks and Emma McCurtain went off offensively in the third quarter while the team as a whole stepped up on defense. The two players outscored the Lady Tigers 15-11 in the quarter, but the team still trailed 41-29 entering the final eight minutes. McCurtain hit a trio of field goals and Eubanks buried a 3-pointer in a comeback attempt.
Despite another Eubanks 3, increased steals, improved defense and outscoring their opponent in the second half, the Lady Cougars were unable to overcome the 12-points Lady Tiger lead in the final quarter.
"I felt like we came back in the second half," said head coach Jami Springwater. "That was the most heart I've seen this group have to try to make a comeback. They talked on defense and did everything they could, but we missed free throws, little layups, we couldn't pull ahead missing those. We had the steals and opportunity pull ahead, we just couldn't past it."
Eubanks led the Lady Cougars in scoring with 18 points. Winkler and McCurtain each scored seven points.
Keys will host 3A 10-8 Vian Friday night and 3A No. 1 Adair the following Tuesday with both games starting at 6 p.m. Keys beat Vian 54-44 in their previous matchup of the season but fell 61-32 to Vian in their previous game.
