Keys Cougars and the Sequoyah Indians are set to take the field in a storied rivalry game this Friday.
Keys is trying to keep the ball rolling on wins coming off a game that saw them handle Wilburton in a final score of 48-29, starting their season at 1-0. Sequoyah is hoping to right the ship this Friday as they are 0-2 on the young football season. Sequoyah is coming off two tough games that showed their opponents handling them mightily.
Coach Adam Hass of Keys said that the hype is there with his players, and as a coach, it makes his job easier.
"Like I said, there is very little I have to do to get this team up for a game," said Hass. "This team is excited after the win, to just get back on the field. We were only able to practice once before last week's game, so a full weeks practice is a good thing to look forward to."
As for the Indians, they are hoping to put up a better fight than they did in weeks one and two, that showed them losing Muldrow in a score of 42-0 and Spiro 38-14. This will be the last of the non-district games for both teams.
Keys and Sequoyah will play each other this Friday Sep. 17, at 7 p.m. at Keys.
