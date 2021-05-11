Nine Keys High School student athletes were recognized Tuesday as recipients of the National Strength and Conditioning Association All-American Athlete Award.
The award honors athletic accomplishments and dedication to strength and conditioning.
Keys athletes to receive the honor include Kylie Stilwell (softball), Parker Sinclair (football), Kristina Holmes (Cross Country), Dyllan Lindsey (basketball), Kylie Eubanks (basketball), Lane Taylor (baseball), Hayden Thomas (soccer), Nate Fields (track and field) and Sierra Winkler (track and field).
“I am so proud of these athletes,” Keys strength and conditioning coach Jake Woodson. “It makes me happy to see them be recognized for their hard work. I am truly honored to coach such a great group of kids.”
“These kids have worked hard all year and are well deserving of the All-American honor,” said Adam Hass, who oversees the strength and conditioning program at Keys and is the head coach in football. “Coach Woodson has done a great job training these student athletes. I am very proud of these kids, as well as Coach Woodson, and believe Keys High School has the best strength and conditioning program in the area.”
