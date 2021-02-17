Keys basketball teams get district tournament byes

The Keys Cougars and Lady Cougars will wait another week before they get under way in the postseason after getting byes in the Class 3A Area IV District 6 Tournament.
The Cougars, ranked 16th, are 13-4 overall under head coach Greg Barnes. They’ve won their last three games, including what would be their final regular season game against Hilldale on Feb. 2 in Park Hill. Keys had its last three games canceled due to COVID-19.
The Cougars will await the Vian/Spiro winner in the regional tournament on Thursday, Feb. 25 in Spiro.
Spiro (11-8) has won four of its last six games. The Bulldogs defeated 2A No. 18 Panama, 64-62, in their last outing on Feb. 13. They also topped 3A No. 15 Roland, 41-30, one day earlier.
Vian is currently 9-7. The Wolverines have defeated Westville twice in their last two outings to close the regular season. Like Spiro, they have won four of their last six games. The Cougars defeated Vian, 53-42, on Jan. 15 in Park Hill.
Keys has been carried by Sequoyah transfer Levi Williams over the last three games. Williams, a senior forward, is averaging 25 points during the stretch and scored a career-high 26 points against Hilldale where he also pulled down seven rebounds and handed out seven assists.
The Lady Cougars haven’t played a single game in February. Ranked fifth, they are 15-1 overall under first-year head coach Rick Kirkhart and have won nine straight since suffering their only loss to Central Sallisaw on Jan. 12.
Keys will take on either Vian or Spiro in the regional tournament on Feb. 25 in Spiro.
Spiro has a record of 2-12. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Panama, 46-38, to end their regular season on Feb. 13. They started the season with nine consecutive losses and the only other win came against Talihina (51-30) on Jan. 18 at the LeFlore County Tournament.
Vian is sitting at 9-7. The Lady Wolverines have won their last two contests, including a 60-55 win over Westville on Feb. 13. Keys defeated Vian, 75-57, in the only regular season matchup on Jan. 15 in Park Hill.
Junior guard Kylie Eubanks leads Keys in scoring with 20.7 points per contest. Eubanks is also averaging a team-high 7.1 rebounds and averages 1.8 steals.
Senior Ashlynn Berry and junior Sierra Winkler join Eubanks in double figures. Berry is averaging 15.8 points, while Winkler follows at 13.1 points.
The Cougars and Lady Cougars will play in Spiro for the entire regional tournament.
