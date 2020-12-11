The Keys boys' basketball team opened its season at the JT Dixon Tourney hosted by Haskell beating Catoosa Thursday afternoon 45-34. It was led by Jackson Torrance, who led all scorers with 17 points.
Keys was outscored in the first and fourth quarters by small margins. Head coach Greg Barnes said early in the game his team was facing mental battles as it was their first game of the season.
"We were excited just to get to play. We missed two games last week that are now postponed," Barnes said. "We were a little nervous at the beginning because first game jitters, but yeah it was good. I'm glad we were able to work through it and get a win."
In terms of working through it, the Cougars did just that at the free-throw line sinking 10 from the stripe, to Catoosa's lone make.
The starters for Keys were: Gage Barnes, Riley Kimble, Reed Trimble, Dyllan Lindsey and Jackson Torrance. The group combined for 38 points.
Torrance did his damage in the paint, however, scoring in each quarter. He had six of the Cougars 16 points when they took a commanding lead holding Catoosa to six points in the quarter.
"He's a pretty good sized kid, they had a hard time matching up with him and he did a good job finishing inside," Barnes said.
Keys will continue its play today at 5:30 p.m. against Morris.
Lady Cougars roll past Wagoner: The Keys Cougars girl's basketball team won its first game under new head coach Rick Kirkhart at the JT Dixon Tourney in Haskell 60-35 over Wagoner. It had three players score in double figures.
The Cougars were led by junior Kylie Eubanks with 21 points and 11 rebounds. She was joined by senior point guard Ashlynn Berry with 18 points and Sierra Winkler netted 11.
Consistency will be paramount for Keys this season and in its first game of the season it did just that scoring between 12 and 18 points each quarter. Additionally, every starter scored in the game.
Kirkhart was proud of the leadership qualities Eubanks and Berry exhibited throughout the contest. Eubanks anchored the defense while Berry got out to a quick start running the floor for fast break baskets.
"I was really pleased with the way the team as a whole played," Kirkhart said. "We played strong defense and we ran the floor well offensively. I hope we carry it over against Catoosa."
The Cougars will continue play in the winners bracket today with tip scheduled for 6 p.m.
