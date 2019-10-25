PARK HILL — Keys played Panama on Jerry Hood Field in Park Hill Friday night but also had to play against the cold, slick, rainy weather.
The environment proved to be a factor throughout the game, but the Cougars were able to pull away with a 34-0 win.
Keys improves to 3-5 overall under first-year head coach Mel Maxfield, matching last season’s win total, with two district wins.
The first three offensive possessions of the game resulted in fumbles. The Cougars fumbled only once while the Razorbacks fumbled twice.
After forcing a three and out on defense to force a punt, the Cougars conducted an 80-yard drive to score just before the second quarter. Shamon O’Neal took a sweep to the left from the Cougars 24 yard line to the Razorbacks 34 yard line for a 42 yard gain, putting them in enemy territory for the first time. Colby Nottingham’s run combined with a Razorbacks’ personal foul pushed the ball into the red zone. On the following play, Lane Taylor evaded a tackler in the backfield off a bootleg to the left then found Levi Troyer in the endzone for a 14-yard touchdown pass. The PAT was good, giving the Cougars a 7-0 lead.
The Cougars’ defense stuffed out the Razorbacks again on their following drive, forcing another three and out. The offense recovered its own fumble before recovering it, leading to Troyer made another huge play for the Cougars. He caught the ball in the left flat and took the ball 45 yards to the Razorbacks’ eight yard line. Garret Glory came in for Nottingham, who got dinged up during the drive, and punched the ball into the endzone. The PAT was blocked, giving the Cougars a 13-0 lead before halftime.
The rain picked up and came down harder in the second quarter, which both teams felt the effects of. Both teams had would be interceptions dropped, but they also had receivers drop passes as well.
Neither team was able to get the ball moving in the third quarter until Taylor found Drew Morgans open down the field to put the ball on the Razorbacks’ two yard line. Taylor called his own number and snuck into the endzone on the first play of the fourth quarter. The PAT extends the Cougars’ lead to 20-0.
The Cougars’ defense forced a four and out that ended with a Nathan Clark tackle off a blitz to recover the ball on their 38 yard line. Taylor nearly slipped in the backfield due to the slick conditions but was able to regain his footing and scramble to the three yard line as the rain starts to pick up again. O’Neal punched in the ball into the endzone to extend the lead. Jordan Andrews recovered a fumbled snap that was intended to be a kick but ran it into the endzone for a two point conversion to extend the lead 28-0.
The rain continued to be a problem. The rain caused back to back fumbles for the Razorbacks, the second one resulted in a 16 yard sack from Troyer. On fourth down, the team fumbled their third consecutive snap which gave the Cougars possession on the Razorbacks’ 16 yard line. O’Neal ran the ball into the endzone for his second touchdown of the night and the game’s final score.
Maxfield is proud of the way the team has improved throughout the season, especially on defense. He also mentioned that the offense was able to open up and utilize a few more plays effectively.
“We’ve continued to improve,” said Maxfield. “We’ve improved all year, but we’ve cleaned up our game. We didn’t make many mistakes last week or this week and our kids are playing hard so I’m really proud of them for that. We are continuing to get better and it’s showing.”
The Cougars will travel to Westville for their next game which kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday night.
