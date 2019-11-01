WESTVILLE -- Following a 28-0 shutout win on the road against Westville Friday night, Keys is now on a three-game win streak.
The Cougars shut out Panama 34-0 last week and won 63-14 at Pocola the week before.
"We had to work for what we had, no doubt about it, but I was pleased with the way we threw the ball," Keys head coach Mel Maxfield said. "We threw the ball better than we have in the past and defensively we're improving."
The Cougars bled out the clock on the opening drive, a drive that resulted in a touchdown leaving 6:22 left in the 1st quarter. Running backs Bryce Sanders, who is returning from an injury, and Garret Glory moved the chains before Gory was able to punch the ball into the endzone for the Cougars' first touchdown of the half. The PAT gave the Cougars an early 7-0 advantage.
Both teams were committing turnovers throughout the half. The Cougars were able to capitalize off a Yellowjacket fumble recovered on the Yellowjacket 42 yard line. Sanders barreled his way through Yellowjacket territory to score his first touchdown of the game. The PAT extended the lead to 14-0 before halftime.
However, miscommunication in the backfield led to fumbled handoff and a Lane Taylor interception led to a pair of Cougar turnovers. But the Cougars defense generated three turnovers in the first half, including an interception by defensive linemen Mike Kelly who brought the ball into Cougar territory as time expired, to maintain the lead.
During their first offensive drive, quarterback Lane Taylor connected with Sanders for a 41-yard gain on third down to move to the red zone. Running back Drew Morgans finished the drive with a nine-yard run to the end zone to extend the lead, 21-0 after the PAT.
On the following drive, Taylor found Sanders open in the end zone for the team's only passing touchdown of the night.
Mel Maxfield's first season as the Cougars' head coach did not start to plan, going 1-5 to start the season. But, he has turned the team around by going on a three-game win streak to put the team at 4-5 to put them ahead of last seasons' three-win season.
Maxfield believes that the team has executed better and is stepping up on defense.
"I thought our kids played hard, that's what we expect out of them and that's what they expect out of themselves. We had great effort all year, but we didn't have the greatest execution at times. We really showed up defensively these past three weeks and we're going to need it for next week, too."
The Vian Wolverines travel to Keys Friday night for the last regular season game. Vian is 8-1 and could be the Cougars' toughest opponent of the season.
"They're the best team in the district and maybe the best team we played all year, them and Checotah," Maxfield said. "They're very talented but we're excited about the challenge."
The team wants to carry over their defensive performance from the past three weeks over to face the explosive Wolverines' offense.
