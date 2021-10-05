Keys came out Friday looking to bounce back from a brutal blow-out loss to Vian. Keys faced off against a Pocola team that had won three of its first four. This matchup would show to be a very hard-fought game that Keys ultimately pulled out in the end. Keys would take the win against Pocola 26-19.
Lane Taylor led all rushers with 175 yards on 17 carries, which equals out to 10.3 yards per carry. He also had two rushing touchdowns on the night. Senior Drew Morgans followed with 17 carries of his own, contributing 113 yards, which is good for 6.6 yards per carry. He would add two touchdowns of his own as well. It is pretty hard to lose a football game when you put up rushing numbers like Keys did on Friday.
Keys total yardages would end at 325 on the night. Keys was able to bounce back in the win column. Their record on the year now improves to 3-1. Here is what Head Coach Adam Hass had to say after his team's victory.
"It was a good team win," said Hass. "Pocola is a good team and they kept us off balanced in the first half with some of the things they do offensively. Our team had to adjust and persevere to get the victory. I am proud of these guys, and I honestly think we grew a little bit closer on Friday night."
Keys will travel to take on Heavener next Friday Oct. 8 at 7:00 p.m.
