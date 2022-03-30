Keys got into an early hole it couldn't climb out of Tuesday in a 6-4 loss to Eufaula in Park Hill.
The Cougars, who also suffered a 9-4 loss to the Ironheads on Monday in Eufaula, got behind 5-0 after the first two innings after Eufaula plated four runs in the second.
Keys was limited to five hits -- a double by Cooper Hamilton, and a single apiece from Reed Trimble, Conner Lee, Logan Little and Drew Morgans.
Three of the Cougars' runs came during the third inning. Morgans had a leadoff single to right field and scored on an error for the first run, Hamilton doubled to left to bring home Trimble, and Bronc Quetone pushed across Hamilton for the third run on an RBI groundout.
The Cougars, who dropped to 4-4 overall and 2-3 in District 3A-7 under head coach Nick Zodrow, got to within one run in the sixth when Quetone crossed home plate after Morgans reached on an error.
Bruce Miller went the distance on the mound and took the loss for Keys. Miller allowed two earned runs on six hits in seven innings. He posted seven strikeouts and issued one walk.
In Monday's loss, the Cougars were limited to three hits -- a single each by Lane Taylor, Hamilton and Quetone.
Taylor drove in the game's first run in the opening frame on an RBI single to right that scored Hamilton, who lined a two-out single to center.
Keys tied the contest at 2-2 during the second inning on a Little RBI groundout that allowed Quetone to score from third base.
Keys got even one last time with a two-run third that made it 4-4 after Nate Edens and Taylor both scored on passed balls.
The Ironheads scored two runs apiece in the fourth and fifth innings to take control. They added their final run during the sixth.
Trimble and Little both saw action on the mound for the Cougars. In a starting role, Trimble gave up three earned runs on six hits, while striking out five and walking three in 3.1 innings of work. In relief, Little allowed three earned runs on five hits and recorded a pair of strikeouts.
Keys will be at the Gore Tournament on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
