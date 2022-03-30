Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County. ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected to occur. * WHERE...Illinois River near Tahlequah. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, no flooding occurs but all recreational floating along the Illinois River ceases at and above 9.5 feet. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 6.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.8 feet early Friday morning. The river is then expected to drop below action stage by Friday evening. - Action stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&