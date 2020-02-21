PARK HILL -- Keys kept its district championship title for a second consecutive year after hosting Kansas Friday night. A big first-quarter lead allowed Keys to blow past Kansas in route of a 58-31 win. It was the first time Keys beat Kansas in school history.
The Class 3A No. 19 Lady Cougars improve to 17-7 and drop the Lady Comets to 13-9. Eight different players for Keys scored during the blowout win.
"I felt like the passion of playing hard through all four quarters in Tuesday night's game against Adair rolled into tonight and that helped us," said Lady Cougars' head coach Jami Springwater. "I felt like we came in and set the tone early. We never looked back and let them think they had a chance. We just kept rolling and I'm really proud of that."
The Lady Cougars started the game with an 11-0 run and finished with a 21-7 lead at the end of the first quarter. Ashlynn Berry buried a pair of 3s and made a free throw in the first quarter while guarding the Lady Comets' best player on offense. Kylie Eubanks and Emma McCurtain each scored five points, allowing the Lady Cougars to take a commanding lead.
Berry made another 3 in the second quarter while Eubanks went on to lead the team in scoring behind her four points. The Lady Comets' defense stepped up, allowing only 10 points scored to the Lady Cougars, but failed to generate much on offense. The Lady Cougars held on to a 31-15 lead entering halftime.
The Lady Cougars had a similar start to the second half as they did to begin the game, this time outscoring the Lady Comets 13-3 to start the third quarter. Eubanks led the team in scoring during the quarter behind her even points. Berry scored six points during the quarter as the Lady Cougars increased their lead to 49-23 before the final quarter.
Scoring was not the Lady Cougars' main goal in the final eight minutes, opting to run out the clock when given the opportunity, but they still managed to outscore the Lady Comets 9-8 to seal their second-straight District Championship.
Berry led the game in scoring with 17 points, which put her above 500 career points, while registering four assists, four rebounds and a steal. Eubanks earned her 42 double-digit game with her scored 16-point performance, which puts her above 720 career points. McCurtain scored 11 points, eight rebounds, a block and a steal.
Keys advances to regionals which will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Beggs. Keys will face the winner between Beggs and Dewey who play Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
Cougars pounce Comets: Keys advances to regionals after beating out Kansas while hosting district play Friday night. Eight different Keys' players scored during the 47-35 win.
The Class 3A Cougars improved to 14-10 and have won six of their past seven games. Kansas drops to 8-15 and has lost four of their past five games.
Logan Yanez put the first point on the board with a layup during the first minute of the game. Reed Trimble and Scotty Wolff each made a field goal while Riley Kimble buried a 3-pointer to give the Cougars a 9-5 advantage over the Comets at the end of the quarter.
The Cougars continued to play sound defense throughout the game and found their offensive rhythm in the second quarter. Yanez led the team behind his six points and Kimble and Lane Taylor each made a 3. Hall also scored four points, giving the Cougars a 27-14 lead over the Comets entering the second half.
"I thought we were a little more steady throughout the four quarters, we didn't have that one really bad quarter," said head coach Greg Barnes. "Our defense is sound; we give people a pretty hard time scoring. As long as we do that it gives us a chance anyway."
The Comets outscored the Cougars 13-12 in the third quarter, but it was not enough to overcome the Cougars' built-in lead. Kimble and Gage Barnes scored all 12 of the Cougars' third-quarter points, earning six each while maintaining a 39-27 lead.
Hall made the only Cougars' field goal in the fourth quarter with the rest of the team's points coming from the free-throw line. The Cougars slowed down the pace of the game and tried to run out the clock with the lead halfway through the fourth quarter before the Comets started fouling the Cougars to get back possession of the ball.
Kimble led the Cougars in scoring with 13 points. Yanez and gage Barnes scored nine and eight points respectively.
Keys will travel to Beggs Thursday as they make their way to regionals. They will face the winner between Beggs and Dewey, who play Saturday night, at 8 p.m. Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.