Keys claims tourney title

For the first time in program history, Keys won the J.T. Dixon Memorial Tournament in back-to-back years.
Saturday's game in Haskell was close, but Keys' defensive effort improved their record to 4-1, holding Okay to its season-low in scoring and three-pointers in a 34-33 win.
Ashlynn Berry kept the game tied 9-9 in the first quarter with her five points. The Lady Mustangs took a slight 16-14 lead going into halftime. Berry and Trinity Ward combined for the Lady Cougars' five points in the quarter.
The Lady Cougars' role players and defense stepped up after halftime. They were able to outscore the Lady Riders 10-6 to take a 24-22 lead going into the final quarter.
"We didn't let them shoot their three-pointers and that's what kept us in the game," said Lady Cougars' head coach Jami Springwater. "They got frustrated because they weren't hitting their threes. The girls did a very good job, they knew their role and what to do defensively, understanding what our strategy is. We had a lot of role players step up."
Kylie Eubanks scored eight points in the final quarter, the most points scored by a player in a single quarter, to seal the team's first tournament championship of the season.
Many of the Lady Cougars' role players were forced to step up with the absence of Emma McCurtain, but the players improved after each game of the tournament.
Eubanks was voted the tournament MVP for the second year, averaging 17.3 points a game. Berry was selected on the all-tournament team for her defense, stealing and scoring abilities.
Keys will host Westville Tuesday and travel to 3A No. 3 Adair before taking a two-week winter break. Both games are scheduled for a 6 p.m. tipoff.
Cougars 56, Chiefs 64
Keys lost in the final round of the consolation tournament in a game that went to overtime against Berryhill. Keys is 2-3 after a 63-56 double-overtime loss.
The Cougars had a 13-11 lead at the end of the first quarter after six players made a field goal. Riley Kimble made a three-pointer during the time. Kimble made a pair of three-pointers in the second quarter, but the Cougars were outscored and trailed 24-25 going into halftime.
The Chiefs extended their lead in the third quarter with the Cougars trailing 35-33. The Cougars tied the game up 48-48 at the end of regulation but were unable to maintain the lead in the overtime periods.
Keys head coach Greg Barnes will emphasize finishing games during the final week before heading into winter break.
"They started just pressuring and scrambling us to make the game chaotic and it worked for them," said Barnes. "We turned the ball over a few times, committed some fouls late to put them on the foul line, but we had a chance to win at the end of regulation and the end of the first overtime. We had the lead both times, we just couldn't hold on to it."
Kimble led the Cougars with 13 points, followed by 12 points from Logan Yanez in the final game of the J.T. Dixon Memorial Tournament.
Keys will play against Westville and 3A-No. 20 Adair following the girl's games Tuesday and Friday night.
