The Keys football team hosted a scrimmage against Central Sallisaw Thursday evening.
The team showed the willingness to pass the ball more often and the ability to make stops on the defensive side of the ball.
The Cougars added PATs after not attempting a single one in last week's scrimmage. Head coach Mel Maxfield made it a point of focus after last week's scrimmage. The team still has more work to do before next week's season opener against Checotah. Junior Jordan Andrews made three of his four PAT attempts.
"This was our first exposure to kicking and it's something we have to work on every day," said Maxfield. "We have got to make that extra point automatic and you only do that through practice and working."
The Cougars' offense was capable of making big runs while also consistently move the chains to move deep into enemy territory. Senior Bryce Sanders appears to be the focal point of the offense with his patient running style, speed, agility, overall athleticism and catching radius. Sanders broke of 70-yard and 33-yard runs for touchdowns where he had to juke out a Tigers' defender and made an acrobatic catch to move the chains. He also made a defender miss a tackle in the backfield on an outside run and improvised to make a 10-yard gain running up the middle.
Senior Aaron Smither also shined on offense by consistently gaining yardage on the ground, including a 35-yard touchdown run, and opening running lanes for Sanders and the other running backs. The backfield lost a pair of fumbles early in the scrimmage and at times the defenders were able to bully the offensive line, but the offense dominated the majority of the plays.
"I am pleased where we are on offensively," said Maxfield. "We are not a finished product by any means, we are still a work in progress, but I thought we had a good spring putting it in."
The Cougars' defense also showed out in the scrimmage against the Tigers. Seniors Drake Hathaway, Smither, junior Uriah Blair and sophomore Colby Nottingham consistently got into the Tigers' backfield to generate pressure, force errant passes and make drive-stopping tackles. The missed a couple of open-field tackles and have some work to do before the regular season, but the team minimized the opponent's big-play opportunities.
"I thought we had a lot of missed tackles as well, but it wasn't due to a lack of effort, and we can always work on that as long as the effort is there," said Maxfield. "We would like to tackle a little better, but it is early in the season, but we will have to improve before we go to Checotah next week. As long as we are getting good effort, I think we will be good."
Maxfield wants to carry over the team's confidence into their upcoming game against Checotah, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. in Checotah. The Cougars have put in the work and effort over the summer and have responded well to the heat, according to Maxfield. He believes this helps the team's conditioning, which will be important for the small roster size. Many of the players will be playing on both sides of the ball throughout the season. Maxfield and the coaching staff are working on rotating issues to keep the players fresh and to reduce fatigue throughout the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.