It was Senior Night for the Keys Cougars on Monday, April 17, and the Cougars wanted to make a good showing for the home crowd.
Had they played the first three innings the way they played the last four, they would have succeeded. The final score, 14-11, Checotah, doesn’t tell the story.
“We just didn’t come out ready to play,” Cougar Head Coach Nick Zodrow said. “We made 11 errors in the first three innings. We waited until the bottom of the sixth inning to pick up and compete, and give ourselves a chance, but it was too late.”
Checotah started the game with two runs in the first inning and added another in the second. Keys came back with two in the bottom of the second, courtesy of a couple of Wildcat errors.
Tae Muskrat-Flynn hit a ground ball to the Checotah third baseman that should have been the third out, but the ball was booted, allowing a pair of runners to score, making it 3-2, Checotah.
That’s when the wheels fell off the Cougars’ wagon. Checotah’s at-bat in the third inning went as follows: triple, double, single, error, double during which the Cougars got an out by throwing out a runner at home. That was followed by another error, and finally, a 6-4-3 double play, shortstop Little to Muskrat-Flynn to first baseman Quetone, to get the Cougars out of the inning, but not before four runs had scored.
The fourth inning was even worse. With two outs and runners on first and second, two straight Cougar errors, followed by a pair of Checotah singles, sent five runs across the plate, giving the Wildcats a 12-2 lead.
The Cougars began to show some signs of life in the bottom of the fourth. Cooper Hamilton and Little both walked, and Quetone reached on a fielder’s choice that retired Little.
On the first pitch to Gamble, Quetone stole second. On the second pitch, Hamilton stole home and Quetone stole third. Gamble grounded out, allowing Quetone to score, and Stricker moved to third, then scored when Muskrat-Flynn reached on an error. That closed the gap to 12-5.
Checotah made it 14-5 in the fifth, but the Cougars were finally ready to play. They picked one run in the fifth when Trenton Nichols walked, took second on a Hamilton single, then scored when Quetone singled.
The Wildcats went down in order in the sixth, bringing the Keys’ bats back to the plate.
Stricker and Gamble led off with singles, and Muskrat-Flynn took one in the ribs, loading the bases. Gunter Carr singled, scoring both Stricker and Gamble. Reed Trimble hit what looked to be a stand-up triple, but the dreaded Turf Monster came into play. Halfway between second and third, Trimble tripped and was caught in a run-down and was tagged out. Carr scored on the play.
The Cougars picked up another run to make the final score 14-11.
“Right now, we just have to focus on one game at a time," said Zodrow. "We have to be perfect. We can’t play the way we did tonight and expect to win."
Hamilton and Little each had two hits in the game, with one of Little’s hits being a double. Trimble had a double, and Nichols, Quetone, Stricker, Gamble, and Carr each had a single. Hamilton had two stolen bases, and Quetone had one.
The 2022 Cougars were state semi-finalists but graduated a large part of their roster. The Cougars could make a run if they put it all together in the final week.
“We go to Checotah tomorrow (tonight, Tuesday, April 18), and to Henryetta on Friday (April 21),” Zodrow said. “If we can win those two games, we’ll finish fourth in our District, and will get the chance to host a District playoff.”
Following the Checotah game, the six senior Cougars were honored. Once again, they will graduate two-thirds of their starting lineup, including Gamble, Hamilton, Nichols, Quetone, Stricker, and Trimble.
“We’re going to miss those guys a lot,” Zodrow said, “but we have a lot of good, young players coming back next year.
